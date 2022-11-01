Cooper Alan Reflects On His 'Wild' Ride To Stardom After Posting TikTok Videos: 'I Never Thought In A Million Years This Is Where I Would Be'

Going forward, Alan hopes to work with Eminem — "dream big!" he says — in addition to winning some big awards.

"My ultimate goal is to be a CMA Entertainer of the Year. I’ve always been inspired by concerts and the way they make me feel, and I hope to able to make people feel the same way night in and night out. Music is one of the most powerful and positive forces in the world, and I think we all need a night to rock out at a concert. Obviously, being an Entertainer of the Year would mean doing all of this on the largest scale. While that’s my big goal, I am happy as long as I am making a room full of people smile when leaving my show," he shares.

In the meantime, Alan is promoting his new song "The Fridge." "This song is definitely a fun track. We drew inspiration from the classic 'Because I Got High' by Afroman and put an original country twist on it. I hope people smile when they hear this song and feel the urge to party at least a little bit!" he says.