Dixie D'Amelio Shaved Her Head! See The Social Media Star's Iconic Red-Carpet Transformation
Dixie D'Amelio entered fashion week with a shocking debut: a bald head.
On Friday, September 9, the social media sensation released jaw-dropping footage of her hair stylist, Laura Polko, shaving off all of the "Be Happy" vocalist's long brown hair.
In D'Amelio's YouTube video highlighting the entire experience, the singer revealed how a buzz cut was something she had "wanted to do since sixth grade," and she emphasized how she didn't "want anyone to think [she] was having a mental break down."
The Social Tourist co-founder simply wanted "to be a cool girl," and decided if she was going to do it, then she would "make it a moment."
"She keeps talking about it … either do it or shut up" teased TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, referring to her sister's bald-headed desires.
OK! HAS THE EXCLUSIVE SCOOP ON HOW TO TURN YOUR WARDROBE INTO THE 'COASTAL GRANDMOTHER' AESTHETIC — SHOP NOW
It seems as though Dixie may have received some inspiration for the drastic hair change from her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, who also shaved all of her hair off at just around the same age.
"When I moved to NYC, I shaved it because no-one can stop me” explained the now-50-year-old about her reasoning behind getting rid of all her locks.
After posting the jaw-dropping Instagram photos of her newly shaved style, both friends and fans began flooding Dixie with compliments.
Even He's All That actress Addison Rae spoke out to show her support for The D'Amelio Show star.
RICKEY THOMPSON, CAMILLE KOSTEK, NICK VIALL & MORE TURN OUT FOR REBECCA MINKOFF SS2023 COLLECTION AT NYFW
"Holy s**t this is amazing," commented the 21-year-old — who has been keeping a low profile as of late, especially since her parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez began to lash out and draw a lot of attention about their former relationship.
"Anne Hathaway vibes 🙌," shared professional boxer Ryan Garcia.
"This is so sick omg," expressed singer Kira Kosarin.
Dixie's boyfriend, Noah Beck, has not publicly commented or shown support for his girlfriend's new hairdo. Fans have become concerned there may be a potential split between the dynamic duo, as he even missed out on her 21st birthday celebration just last month.
While "Psycho" singer's supporters continued to cheer her on through this exciting change in her life, other Instagram users were not as quick to share the love.
"I ALREADY MISS UR LONG HAIR," expressed one commenter.
"Respectfully no..." said another.