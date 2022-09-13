Dixie D'Amelio Shaved Her Head! See The Social Media Star's Iconic Red-Carpet Transformation

The Social Tourist co-founder simply wanted "to be a cool girl," and decided if she was going to do it, then she would "make it a moment."

"She keeps talking about it … either do it or shut up" teased TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, referring to her sister's bald-headed desires.

It seems as though Dixie may have received some inspiration for the drastic hair change from her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, who also shaved all of her hair off at just around the same age.

"When I moved to NYC, I shaved it because no-one can stop me” explained the now-50-year-old about her reasoning behind getting rid of all her locks.