Cornell Jane Doe Claims She Was Held 'Like Bait' for a 'Gaggle of Men' During Alleged Assault: 'Like Lions Around Me'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
The woman known as Jane Doe gave a detailed account to a Cornell University hearing panel regarding her alleged October 2024 sexual assault, testifying she was held up "like bait for a gaggle of men" at a Chi Phi frat house.
Major news outlets reviewed disciplinary records and hearing transcripts featuring her emotional testimony, alongside growing national and state-level scrutiny of the university's handling of the case.
Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was drugged with ketamine and repeatedly gang-r---- by 8 to 10 members at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.
'Like Lions Around Me'
During a May 2025 university panel hearing, she stated that the attackers were "like lions around me" and that she remembered "a room with shadows of men in and out constantly."
Investigators found that fraternity members posted a Snapchat group message the night of the incident, with one individual advertising a "free" sexual encounter and telling members to "come whip it out."
Some of the accused men maintained that the encounter was consensual, while a friend of the complainant’s testified that she only initially thought it was consensual because she was in "shock." Other former members have stated they were wrongly targeted online and were not involved in the assault or the chat.
Cornell Faces Mounting Pressure
The fallout from the case has significantly escalated on and off campus.
After local prosecutors initially declined to bring charges — reportedly without reviewing the full picture — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul assigned State Attorney General Letitia James to take over the case as a special prosecutor.
Cornell faculty have submitted a vote of no confidence in university administrators, largely because multiple students named in the civil lawsuit remain enrolled and are actively attending classes.
- Cornell 7 Jane Doe Says She Received 'Can't Guarantee You'll Be Safe' Threats Over Lawsuit
- According to Campus Police, Chi Phi Fraternity Brothers Met to Get on Same Page About Jane Doe Allegations and Told Student to Stay Quiet
- Megyn Kelly Claims Jane Doe 'Assaulted' One of Cornell's 7 Accused Frat Members After He 'Passed Out' During Incident: 'He Could Not Stay Awake'
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Jane Doe Receives Widespread Support — and Death Threats
The plaintiff’s attorney revealed she has received severe death threats, including a phone threat to shoot up her house and her parents, alongside malicious emails featuring weapon emojis.
In response to online attempts to doxx her real identity, a massive "#IAmJaneDoe" solidarity movement has flooded social media, with many individuals claiming the name to protect her and sharing their own experiences.
The Cornell University Board of Trustees appointed Sally Q. Yates, former Acting and Deputy U.S. Attorney General, to lead a comprehensive, independent investigation into the university's handling of the allegations.
'Really a Tragedy for the Survivor'
Yates, currently a partner at King & Spalding, has extensive experience conducting high-profile independent reviews, including leading the 2022 investigation into systemic abuse and sexual misconduct within the National Women’s Soccer League.
Former federal prosecutor Berit Berger criticized the initial handling of the case, stressing that a victim's trauma can significantly affect how memory is processed and shared during early interviews.
"You have to do a thorough investigation here to see: Did she consent to every act with every individual that's alleged to have assaulted her? The fact that they didn't go through this really comprehensive investigation to figure out, was consent given at each stage, is really a tragedy for the survivor,” Berger said.