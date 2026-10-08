TRUE CRIME NEWS Cornell Jane Doe Claims She Was Held 'Like Bait' for a 'Gaggle of Men' During Alleged Assault: 'Like Lions Around Me' Source: Google Maps ; unsplash Jane Doe testified that she was held 'like bait for a gaggle of men' during the alleged assault at the Chi Phi fraternity house. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The woman known as Jane Doe gave a detailed account to a Cornell University hearing panel regarding her alleged October 2024 sexual assault, testifying she was held up "like bait for a gaggle of men" at a Chi Phi frat house. Major news outlets reviewed disciplinary records and hearing transcripts featuring her emotional testimony, alongside growing national and state-level scrutiny of the university's handling of the case. Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was drugged with ketamine and repeatedly gang-r---- by 8 to 10 members at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

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'Like Lions Around Me'

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Investigators found a Snapchat message advertising a sexual encounter, while some accused men maintained that the encounter was consensual.

During a May 2025 university panel hearing, she stated that the attackers were "like lions around me" and that she remembered "a room with shadows of men in and out constantly." Investigators found that fraternity members posted a Snapchat group message the night of the incident, with one individual advertising a "free" sexual encounter and telling members to "come whip it out." Some of the accused men maintained that the encounter was consensual, while a friend of the complainant’s testified that she only initially thought it was consensual because she was in "shock." Other former members have stated they were wrongly targeted online and were not involved in the assault or the chat.

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Cornell Faces Mounting Pressure

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Gov. Kathy Hochul assigned Attorney General Letitia James to oversee the case as a special prosecutor amid growing scrutiny of Cornell’s handling of the allegations.

The fallout from the case has significantly escalated on and off campus. After local prosecutors initially declined to bring charges — reportedly without reviewing the full picture — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul assigned State Attorney General Letitia James to take over the case as a special prosecutor. Cornell faculty have submitted a vote of no confidence in university administrators, largely because multiple students named in the civil lawsuit remain enrolled and are actively attending classes.

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Jane Doe Receives Widespread Support — and Death Threats

Source: THETAOFCHIPHI.ORG ; UNSPLASH Jane Doe has received death threats as supporters rally behind her through the '#IAmJaneDoe' movement on social media.

The plaintiff’s attorney revealed she has received severe death threats, including a phone threat to shoot up her house and her parents, alongside malicious emails featuring weapon emojis. In response to online attempts to doxx her real identity, a massive "#IAmJaneDoe" solidarity movement has flooded social media, with many individuals claiming the name to protect her and sharing their own experiences. The Cornell University Board of Trustees appointed Sally Q. Yates, former Acting and Deputy U.S. Attorney General, to lead a comprehensive, independent investigation into the university's handling of the allegations.

'Really a Tragedy for the Survivor'

Source: CORNELLUNIVERSITY Sally Q. Yates previously led an independent investigation into systemic abuse and sexual misconduct within the National Women’s Soccer League.