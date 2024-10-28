Remembering Matthew Perry 1 Year After His Death: Everything His Family & 'Friends' Costars Have Said About Him

All of Matthew's Friends costars immediately paid tribute to him after his death.

In November 2023, Courteney Cox expressed how grateful she was to have Matthew in her life.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here's one of my favorites," she shared on Instagram alongside a deleted scene that showed their characters sleeping together in the series.

She explained, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Courteney then told CBS Sunday Morning that Matthew "visits me a lot, if we believe in that," adding they still talk as she "senses" he "is around for sure."