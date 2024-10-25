Matthew Perry's Mom Thinks 'Friends' Star Had a 'Premonition' He Was Going to Die: Actor 'Felt It Very Strongly'
Did Matthew Perry have an intuition his life was coming to an end?
The Friends star's mother, Suzanne Morrison, 81, believes so, as on the Friday, October 25, episode of the TODAY show, she explained to Savannah Guthrie her theory that Perry felt his death coming prior to passing away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023.
"He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses," recalled Suzanne, who married Dateline's Keith Morrison in 1981 after her divorce from Matthew's father, John Bennett Perry, in 1970.
The 17 Again actor's mother continued: "He came up to me, and he said, 'I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.' … It was almost as though it was a premonition or something."
While she "didn't think" much of Matthew's comment, Suzanne noticed it was a bit unusual for her son to show her such outward affection.
"'How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years,'" Suzanne said she thought to herself at the time. "I think there was something; there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly."
"He said, 'I’m not frightened anymore,' and it worried me," Suzanne sorrowfully confessed of Matthew — whose cause of death was ruled as the "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning listed as one of the contributing factors after he was found unconscious in his hot tub last year.
The TODAY show's full interview with Suzanne, Keith, and Matthew's other family members is scheduled to air on Monday, October 28, which will mark the somber first anniversary of The Whole Nine Yards actor's tragic passing.
The sitcom star's family appearing on TODAY comes after Matthew's sister Caitlin Morrison, 43, spoke publicly about her brother's death for the first time.
"He had this ability to fill up a room with light," she said of her older sibling during a recent interview, as OK! previously reported. "When people were in a room with [Matthew], there was this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face, and they clung to everything that he said."
The Fools Rush In star's stepdad, Keith, 77, also accompanied his daughter for the conversation, admitting: "When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking."
"Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering. What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful," he shared, noting Matthew would want his family to be "doing something to help people suffering from addiction."
In the late actor's honor, his family launched the The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada on Thursday, October 24, ahead of the anniversary of his passing.
"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. We are guided by his words and experiences and inspired by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," the organization's website detailed.