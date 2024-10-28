Jennifer Aniston Shares Throwback Photos of Matthew Perry to Honor Her Late 'Friends' Costar on the 1-Year Anniversary of His Death
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to honor late pal Matthew Perry on the one-year anniversary of his tragic passing.
On the morning of Monday, October 28, the actress posted two photos of herself with the actor, a solo shot of Perry and one image that featured the Friends cast in a group hug.
"1 year ❤️🩹🕊️@matthewperryfoundation," the Murder Mystery lead, 55, captioned her upload, which mentioned the organization created in his honor that aims to continue "Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction."
The LolaVie haircare founder made an emotional social media post last year after his death, confessing, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."
"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain," she wrote. "I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…❤️🕊️."
As OK! reported, Perry was 54 when he was found dead in his hot tub last October. His official cause of death was ruled to be from the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.
Five individuals, including doctors and Perry's alleged drug dealer, have been charged in the case, with trials starting next year.
California-based doctor Mark Chavez pled guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine and admitted to selling the drug to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who handed it off to the 17 Again star's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.
Iwamasa is the one who injected the iconic TV star with the fatal dose.
At the time of the indictments, lawyer Martin Estrada stated, "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway."
"We are not talking about legitimate ketamine treatment," he continued. "We’re talking about two doctors who abused the trust they had, abused their licenses to put another person’s life at risk."
In an interview with Today that aired on the one-year anniversary mark, Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, revealed she's "thrilled" that his alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha — known as the "Ketamine Queen" — will be in court in March 2025.
Perry's stepdad, Keith Morrison, is also looking forward to the trial.
"What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice," he noted. "It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby."