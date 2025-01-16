Kelly Osbourne Slams Celebrities for Using 'Other People's Pain and Suffering' as a 'Photo-Op' Amid L.A. Wildfires: 'It's Disturbing'
Kelly Osbourne isn't sure if all celebrities have good intentions when it comes to their contributions and support of those affected by the tragic wildfires continuing to rage through Los Angeles.
In a since-deleted Instagram video later re-uploaded by a TikTok user on Wednesday, January 15, Osbourne sparked a debatable conversation about whether A-list stars are donating money and material goods, among other aid, to those in need of relief out of a pure desire to help or in order to protect their public image.
"Is it just me being my usual cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op to say, ‘Look I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that?'" Osbourne questioned while speaking to the camera in the clip.
The 40-year-old continued: "I don't believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe that you just help because you want to. I'm so confused. I think it's so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home."
In the comments section of the post, many TikTok users agreed, with some specifically name-dropping celebrities who appear to land on both sides of the debate.
"👏👏 well said. Meghan and Harry brought a full film crew with them for there own benefit PR stunt," one critic claimed in reference to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who faced backlash after Fox 11 Los Angeles broadcasted footage of the royal couple handing out food and giving hugs to those in need as a result of devastating destruction to their homes and lives.
"It is wrong! It could be done quietly without taking photos❤️❤️," someone else stated, while a third person contradicted: "Anybody who is out helping is helping. Let’s all keep the hate at bay while the city is trying to heal."
Another individual pointed out: "There are people like Keanu Reeves who does this under the radar, because they actually care and are not interested in the publicity. So it can be done!!"
Megyn Kelly had similar things to say about Harry and Meghan following their public relief effort displays.
During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the journalist called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "absolute cretins" who "interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles."
She called their actions a desperate attempt to "get their faces back on camera" and "improve their image."
"They want people to think well of them. So they decide, 'You know what they really need? Us. What they need is us.'"