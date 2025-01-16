Kelly Osbourne Slams Celebrities for Using 'Other People's Pain and Suffering' as a 'Photo-Op' Amid L.A. Wildfires: 'It's Disturbing'

Kelly Osbourne isn't sure if all celebrities have good intentions when it comes to their contributions and support of those affected by the tragic wildfires continuing to rage through Los Angeles.

In a since-deleted Instagram video later re-uploaded by a TikTok user on Wednesday, January 15, Osbourne sparked a debatable conversation about whether A-list stars are donating money and material goods, among other aid, to those in need of relief out of a pure desire to help or in order to protect their public image.