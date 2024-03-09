Courtney Stodden Reveals They Had a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks in Heartbreaking Message: 'It's Been a Roller-Coaster of Emotions'

“This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence. I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” they began.

“I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it,” the model added.