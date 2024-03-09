Courtney Stodden Reveals They Had a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks in Heartbreaking Message: 'It's Been a Roller-Coaster of Emotions'
Courtney Stodden shared some sad news via Instagram on Friday, March 8.
The TV personality, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, prefaced the message with a “***trigger warning***” before revealing they recently had a miscarriage.
“This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence. I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” they began.
“I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it,” the model added.
“I’m sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss. I’ve tried to keep this to myself, just a few close relatives and friends know — but I thought it was important to just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers. If this has happened to you or ever does, it’s not your fault. God bless everyone and count your blessings. We are all love ❤️,” they concluded.
In response to the heartbreaking post, the star — who married ex-husband Doug Hutchinson, 63, in 2011 when they were just 16 years old — received an outpouring of support during this difficult time.
“I'm so sorry, I've been through this same experience and it's a terrible one. My advice is give yourself some time and space to heal,” one user penned.
“I’ve had several, some harder to cope with than others. Big love to you♥️,” a second person said.
This is sadly not the first miscarriage Stodden has experienced, as in 2016 they lost their pregnancy with Hutchinson’s child. The couple then called it quits in the same year, though they did not officially divorce until 2020.
Back in 2022, the reality TV alum spoke about how marrying a 50-year-old man as a teen affected them.
While on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Stodden dished how their parents signed off the marriage after some convincing from Hutchinson.
"My mom has gotten a lot of hate, and I understand why," Stodden stated. "If I ever have a baby and I'm raising that baby, from my own experiences, I would never sign my kid off, ever, to an adult man, who is 34 years older. There is just no way that would happen."
"But I think she thought she was doing something that was going to make me happy, truly, I really do believe that. In retrospect, she knows it was the wrong decision," they noted.
Stodden claimed Hutchinson was "extremely emotionally abusive," and even physically abusive throughout their marriage.
"I think that's the ultimate power a groomer has over a child," Stodden continued. "That emotional abuse and control. I feel like I didn't have control over my own body, my own finances...I was just so controlled."