Courtney Stodden Calls Out Bethenny Frankel For Traumatizing Them On Her TV Show When They Were Only 19

"How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women when you made me feel so mocked on your show when I was 19?" Stodden wrote in an emotional Instagram message on Friday, September 2. "I canceled all my other interviews in nyc and immediately returned back to LA crying my eyes out."

COURTNEY STODDEN WRITING A TELL- ALL BOOK ABOUT 'TOXIC' MARRIAGE TO DOUG HUTCHINSON — 'I AM GOING THROUGH PTSD'

Stodden went on to say that the Bravolebrity didn't try to help them, but instead made a teenager into a laughingstock, with the young media personality sharing they felt they were about to burst into tears throughout the entire interview.