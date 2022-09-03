Courtney Stodden Calls Out Bethenny Frankel For Traumatizing Them On Her TV Show When They Were Only 19
Courtney Stodden isn't letting Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel get away with her flippant comments.
The 28-year-old model — who uses they/them pronouns — called out the reality personality after Frankel dragged the Kardashians for being "fake" on social media.
"How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women when you made me feel so mocked on your show when I was 19?" Stodden wrote in an emotional Instagram message on Friday, September 2. "I canceled all my other interviews in nyc and immediately returned back to LA crying my eyes out."
Stodden went on to say that the Bravolebrity didn't try to help them, but instead made a teenager into a laughingstock, with the young media personality sharing they felt they were about to burst into tears throughout the entire interview.
"It hurt me deeply," they continued in the social media post. "That also causes insecurities, depression which added to MY own eating disorder. Idk, it’s just hypocritical."
During the nearly decade old interview, Frankel not only poked fun at Stodden's looks, but she also compared the 19-year-old to an adult film star.
"You said earlier that you want to go back to being a 19-year-old … You come in looking like you could be at a strip club," the Real Housewives star said at the time. "You look very promiscuous, and you look like the next move should be to do a porn video … if this is the way you’re marketing yourself."
Now, Stodden has spoken out again about the mortifying situation in a recent interview. "It honestly doesn’t make me feel great to re-live such a traumatic moment, but I wanted to point out the double standard of which she lives by," they candidly shared.
"I would never invite a guest onto my TV show just to make a mockery of them — especially a 19 year old," they added. "The way you treat someone sticks with them. Words matter. I was a very impressionable girl who was screaming inside for love, while she clawed at me and allowed her guests to point and laugh at me."