Craig Conover 'Feels Good' About Proving Everyone Wrong With Successful Sewing Business: 'I Had Confidence in It'
If anyone knows how to trust his instinct, it's Craig Conover!
The Southern Charm star may be one of the busiest men on Bravo with his booming company, Sewing Down South, and a successful New York restaurant and partnership with Heluva Good Dip. However, none of it wouldn't have been possible if he didn't believe in himself.
Conover exclusively chats with OK! about if he feels vindicated after his costars doubted his sewing venture, how he and Paige DeSorbo make time for their relationship and why his new partnership ties in his most treasured memories.
"Everyone watching has been so amazing — and that positivity is really what kept me going," the Bravo star says about the support for his pillow business. "I didn't do it to prove people wrong, but obviously, the huge store in the middle of King Street is definitely a big middle finger to all the haters. It speaks for itself, but obviously, it feels good."
"People are always like, 'Did you ever imagine that it could be like this?' What's funny is ... I did! I had confidence in it," Conover emphasizes. "I didn't know what it would look like or how I would get there, and I wouldn't be here without the incredible team that I have. No one else in my life thought it was a good idea — not a single person and there's video proof of that! My parents were supportive, but everyone else said it was stupid. Now I tell people, 'If you have an idea just because no one else can see it, do not let that stop you.'"
One person who most definitely believes in him is the Summer House star, whom he's been dating since 2021. "I try to share with people is that it seems like the good times are highlighted," he explains of their romance.
"The reason that you get to see us in such a healthy spot [in their relationship] now and both of us being successful in our own careers is that we put a lot of work into it," Conover adds of navigating their equally busy schedules. "We've only been dating for under three years, and we had a lot of the same challenges that most couples go through."
"But I want to tell everyone the goal is to be better today than you were yesterday," the reality star says. "It's not like we're perfect or anything like that."
Now, Conover has joined forces with the beloved dip brand to launch the Sunsational Dip Table, a 3-in-1 custom table that can hold all of your summer party essentials.
"Paige and I actually both ate Heluva Good Dip with my grandparents when we were at the pool," Conover notes. "She came home to meet my parents for the first time, and we were swimming in the backyard. My mom brought out chips and dip, and Paige is like, 'Remember when you were a little kid and your hands would be wet and your parents would yell at you like not to get water in the chips?' We had the same core memory!"
Consumers can enter to win a table of their own through June 23 at www.heluvagood.com/giveaway.