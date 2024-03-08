Lindsay Hubbard 'Really Proud' of How She Handled Carl Radke Split: 'I Took Time to Mourn and Grieve'
Lindsay Hubbard is giving herself a pat on the back for how she's handled the past year.
The Summer House star is regaining her power after splitting from former fiancé Carl Radke, embracing a fresh phase of her life with a new bachelorette pad in Nashville and partnership with Straight Talk Wireless.
Hubbard chats exclusively with OK! about how she bounced back from heartbreak, how she's been getting along with her costars on the hit Bravo show and what she wants to tackle next.
"I'm really proud of how I handled myself during the breakup conversation, which you guys will see when that episode airs this season," she says of the shocking moment. 'But also, I'm proud of how I personally handled the breakup."
"I took the time to mourn and grieve at my pace, and then I went on my bachelorette trip to the Bahamas with the girls, which gave me a lot of strength and confidence to keep putting one foot in front of the other," Hubbard notes. "I'm pushing forward and surrounding myself with positivity and the things that bring me joy and happiness, but I'm also really proud of just focusing on projects that I have wanted to accomplish for my own individual success that I put on hold."
"I was so focused on my relationship and on planning a wedding. Really anything that Carl needed in the relationship and for our future," the former PR executive reveals. "It's really nice to be able to focus on the things that I find to be individual successes. I'm proud of that."
With the past behind her, Hubbard is focused on continuing to be a multihyphenate, but there's one thing she's especially excited about. "Adding homeowner to one of those hyphens is really exciting," she says.
"It's the first home I've ever bought," the reality star explains. "It's a rental property so big groups can go to Nashville, rent my house and have the best time at Hub House Nashville."
As far as if she would ever invite the Summer House gang to her new home, she reveals, "Coming off of the heels of last season which was not as fun for me, I would love to do a girls trip down to Nashville."
"I was just down there getting the house ready and did invite a few girls to come kick off the 1st weekend with me, so I had Danielle [Olivera] came down and Gabby [Prescod] came down," Hubbard explains. "But I would love to have all the girls and the guys.... I mean... maybe not all of the guys.. come down."
Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.