Lindsay Hubbard 'Really Proud' of How She Handled Carl Radke Split: 'I Took Time to Mourn and Grieve'

"I took the time to mourn and grieve at my pace, and then I went on my bachelorette trip to the Bahamas with the girls, which gave me a lot of strength and confidence to keep putting one foot in front of the other," Hubbard notes. "I'm pushing forward and surrounding myself with positivity and the things that bring me joy and happiness, but I'm also really proud of just focusing on projects that I have wanted to accomplish for my own individual success that I put on hold."

"I was so focused on my relationship and on planning a wedding. Really anything that Carl needed in the relationship and for our future," the former PR executive reveals. "It's really nice to be able to focus on the things that I find to be individual successes. I'm proud of that."