Michelle Obama Declares 'Games Have No Place in Relationships' After Slamming Divorce Rumors

On a new episode of her podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson ,” the former first lady sat down solo with author and businesswoman Elaine Welteroth to talk about dating and red flags.

The former first lady discussed how 'games have no place in relationships.'

Michelle shared the clip from the conversation on Instagram, writing, “One thing I know for sure: games have no place in relationships. How do you handle honest conversations while dating?”

During the episode, she didn't hold back her thoughts when it comes to finding the right person.

“You shouldn’t have to wonder about your goals and visions with the person that's right for you,” she began.

“You should be able to have real clear conversations up front and say this is who I am, take it or leave it. Who are you? Do you believe in marriage? Do you want kids? Let's not play a guessing game. And I try to advise young women in my life not to play games in dating,” she added, as Welteroth nodded in agreement.