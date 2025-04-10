Michelle Obama Declares 'Games Have No Place in Relationships' After Slamming Divorce Rumors
Michelle Obama is setting the record straight on love and marriage as she faces divorce rumors around her relationship with Barack Obama.
On a new episode of her podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” the former first lady sat down solo with author and businesswoman Elaine Welteroth to talk about dating and red flags.
Michelle shared the clip from the conversation on Instagram, writing, “One thing I know for sure: games have no place in relationships. How do you handle honest conversations while dating?”
During the episode, she didn't hold back her thoughts when it comes to finding the right person.
“You shouldn’t have to wonder about your goals and visions with the person that's right for you,” she began.
“You should be able to have real clear conversations up front and say this is who I am, take it or leave it. Who are you? Do you believe in marriage? Do you want kids? Let's not play a guessing game. And I try to advise young women in my life not to play games in dating,” she added, as Welteroth nodded in agreement.
The dating talk couldn’t have come at a more interesting time — especially since Michelle recently addressed those pesky rumors that she and Barack are heading for a split, as OK! previously reported.
She finally opened up about the speculation during the April 9 episode of “Work in Progress With Sophia Bush” — and made it clear that people are reading way too much into her personal life.
- Michelle and Barack Obama Shrug Off Divorce Rumors: 'They Don’t Care!'
- Michelle Obama Will Discuss 'Navigating the Gray Areas of Marriage' in New Podcast as Rumors Swirl She and Barack Are Headed for Divorce
- Michelle Obama Reveals the 'Bedtime' Battles She Has With Husband Barack as Their Marital Issues Are Exposed: 'He Just Doesn't Understand'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she told Sophia Bush. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" she continued. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."
Her comments seemed to refer to the backlash she got after skipping both Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration earlier this year.
Some fans were convinced her absence meant trouble at home, but Michelle made it clear that’s not the case. She and Barack, who share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, are just fine.
Now, at 61 years old, Michelle said she’s finally focused on making decisions for herself.
"If not now, when? What am I waiting for? How am I going to spend 20 years?" she questioned. "Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of, 'Who do I truly want to be every day?'"
"I'm trying to do that more and more, so what does it look like?" Michelle wondered. "It looks like whatever I want it to look like, and I still find time to give speeches and to be out there in the world and to work on projects."
Her podcast appearance came just days after Barack himself opened up about how his time in the White House put a strain on their marriage.
Speaking during an event with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on April 3, he admitted, "I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."