'Truly F------ Crazy': Kim Kardashian Fans Demand She 'Grow Up' After Posting Old Image With Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss
Did Kim Kardashian throw shade at Taylor Swift? Fans seem to think so!
On Monday, April 22, The Kardashians star, who has an ongoing feud with the pop star since 2016, uploaded a snap for friend Derek Blasberg’s birthday that included the blonde beauty’s former BFF Karlie Kloss.
The brunette bombshell’s upload came just days after Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which included the diss track “thanK you aIMee,” rumored to be about Kardashian.
Many users thought the 43-year-old’s snap with the model was a veiled jab at Swift considering the pop star and Kloss’ friendship fallout.
“Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly f------ crazy oh my god,” one person penned, while another added, “Talentless Kim’s a known bully, liar and thief.”
A third individual shared, “Not Kim posting a pic with Karlie today that was taken TWO YEARS ago??? I smell drama,” as a fourth shared a similar sentiment, noting, “Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her [Instagram] Story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich...we are SOOOOOO back.”
One more person wrote, “How old is Kim K? 11?? Grow up girl!”
While some believed Kardashian’s post was her way of clapping back at Swift, an insider recently claimed the mother-of-four doesn’t intend to respond to the alleged diss track.
"She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on," the source told People.
The insider noted how the former wife of Kanye West "doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on" the feud since "it's been literally years."
- Kim Kardashian 'Is Over' Feud With Taylor Swift Despite Singer Releasing New Diss Track, Shares Source: 'It's Been Literally Years'
- Kim Kardashian Reveals Odd Task She Makes Her Assistants Do Before Handing Her Coffee in the Morning
- Kim Kardashian Unbothered by Taylor Swift's Diss Track 'thanK you aIMee' During First Public Appearance Since Song's Release
Additionally, during her Monday, April 22, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian ignored the drama and declared "life is good."
However, the social media star noticeably lost 100k followers on Instagram after the song dropped.
Not only does the record’s name suggest its about Kardashian, as the "K," "I" and "M" in the title are capitalized, but the lyrics also seem to point to the Skims founder.
"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school," they read.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take," Swift penned in another verse, possibly referring to Kardashian painting the singer as a liar.