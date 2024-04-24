OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

'Truly F------ Crazy': Kim Kardashian Fans Demand She 'Grow Up' After Posting Old Image With Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did Kim Kardashian throw shade at Taylor Swift? Fans seem to think so!

On Monday, April 22, The Kardashians star, who has an ongoing feud with the pop star since 2016, uploaded a snap for friend Derek Blasberg’s birthday that included the blonde beauty’s former BFF Karlie Kloss.

Article continues below advertisement
kim karlie
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted an old selfie with Karlie Kloss.

The brunette bombshell’s upload came just days after Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which included the diss track “thanK you aIMee,” rumored to be about Kardashian.

Many users thought the 43-year-old’s snap with the model was a veiled jab at Swift considering the pop star and Kloss’ friendship fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly f------ crazy oh my god,” one person penned, while another added, “Talentless Kim’s a known bully, liar and thief.”

A third individual shared, “Not Kim posting a pic with Karlie today that was taken TWO YEARS ago??? I smell drama,” as a fourth shared a similar sentiment, noting, “Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her [Instagram] Story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich...we are SOOOOOO back.”

Article continues below advertisement
kim k
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's new song 'thanK you aIMee' is rumored to be about Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

One more person wrote, “How old is Kim K? 11?? Grow up girl!”

While some believed Kardashian’s post was her way of clapping back at Swift, an insider recently claimed the mother-of-four doesn’t intend to respond to the alleged diss track.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on," the source told People.

The insider noted how the former wife of Kanye West "doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on" the feud since "it's been literally years."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on April 19.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, during her Monday, April 22, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian ignored the drama and declared "life is good."

However, the social media star noticeably lost 100k followers on Instagram after the song dropped.

Article continues below advertisement
karlie kloss
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift were best friends before they had a falling out.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only does the record’s name suggest its about Kardashian, as the "K," "I" and "M" in the title are capitalized, but the lyrics also seem to point to the Skims founder.

"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school," they read.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take," Swift penned in another verse, possibly referring to Kardashian painting the singer as a liar.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.