Travis Kelce Gushes Over Post-Game 'Partying' With Girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'It's Just the Absolute Best'
Travis Kelce is reliving the glory days!
On the Wednesday, April 24, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star reflected on post-game celebrations with girlfriend Taylor Swift following the team’s epic winning season.
He noted how home game hangouts at Arrowhead Stadium were particularly meaningful as they were shared with loved ones.
"Win, lose, obviously love winning more," Travis began while speaking with guest Andrew Santino, "but I thoroughly enjoy going up to the suite after football games and seeing all the friends and family."
He raved, "Obviously if we win, the energy's up ... we get to party even more and have more fun, but being so grateful for getting to where you are in this world and being able to share that excitement and success with the people that you grew up with, man, and the people that you're with now, man, it's just the absolute best."
Travis’ comments come after he and Taylor debuted their relationship at one of the tight end’s games in September 2023. The pair have been inseparable since, from going on vacation together to spending holidays with their inner circle.
The “Cruel Summer” singer even flew from Japan amid her tour schedule to see the athlete play in the 2024 Super Bowl. Following the Chiefs’ big win, Taylor ran onto the field and planted a kiss on her lover.
While Taylor showed up for her man, Travis also supports his lady’s career any chance he can get.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Plan to Travel Europe Together as They Follow Pop Star Around on Her World Tour: Source
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Have Definitely Talked About How Cute Their Babies Would Be' as Romance Intensifies
- Travis Kelce Kisses Taylor Swift While Pop Star Is Cooking in Adorable New Video: Watch
Amid the April 19 release of the pop sensation’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, a source spilled how the NFL star was nothing but excited for it to drop despite rumors the songs are about her ex Joe Alwyn.
“After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor's new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the insider explained.
“He has a few favorites – 'Down Bad' and 'loml' – but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn't he?” they added of the recent project.
The source insisted Travis has “zero concern” about the tracks referencing the “Guilty as Sin?” songstress’ former relationships.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous,” they dished. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”