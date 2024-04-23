Kim Kardashian Unbothered by Taylor Swift's Diss Track 'thanK you aIMee' During First Public Appearance Since Song's Release

What diss track? Kim Kardashian paid no attention to her recently resurfaced feud with Taylor Swift during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, in what was her first public appearance since Swift's new song "thanK you aIMee" seemed to not-so-subtly call out Kardashian and the pain she caused the 14-time Grammy winner, the SKIMS founder simply declared "life is good" while acting unbothered by the drama.