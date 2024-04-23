Kim Kardashian Unbothered by Taylor Swift's Diss Track 'thanK you aIMee' During First Public Appearance Since Song's Release
What diss track? Kim Kardashian paid no attention to her recently resurfaced feud with Taylor Swift during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, in what was her first public appearance since Swift's new song "thanK you aIMee" seemed to not-so-subtly call out Kardashian and the pain she caused the 14-time Grammy winner, the SKIMS founder simply declared "life is good" while acting unbothered by the drama.
Kardashian was on the Monday, April 22, show to promote Season 12 of FX's American Horror Story, and Kimmel shied away from the topic of Swift during the interview.
He did, however, address Swift's new album in his opening monologue, noting the double record was "already making history" and "broke a record" for having 300 million streams in a single day on Spotify.
"Taylor Swift is so big right now it's like Michael Jackson level fame," he added.
While the "Love Story" singer's album The Tortured Poets Department was filled with numerous songs and surprises, "thanK you aIMee" might have been the most shocking, with capital letters in its title clearly spelling out "Kim."
- Kim Kardashian Loses Over 100K Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift Releases 'thanK you aIMee' Diss Track
- Matty Healy 'Not Surprised' by Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired by Their Fling: They 'Know What Went On'
- Taylor Swift Fans Believe Her New Song 'Cassandra' Refers to Singer's Feud With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
During one verse, Swift sings, "and so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," seemingly giving away her intentions within the track's title while appearing to call out Kardashian's daughter North's viral 2023 TikTok of her dancing to Swift's song "Shake It Off."
Overall, the tune details a story (believed to be about Swift's yearslong feud with Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West) of someone being bullied and torn apart by another individual, but they ended up still coming out on top.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fans were quickly convinced Swift was referencing her pre-Reputation era, when she essentially went into hiding after West name-dropped the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker in his 2016 song "Famous."
At the time, Kardashian released an edited phone call recording between Swift and West, trying to make it seem like the "Heartless" rapper was in the right and claimed the pop star was lying about her disapproval of the song's lyrics.
In 2020, the true phone conversation was leaked to the public, proving Swift was right all along. It was only after this that Swift's became even more popular.
"All that time you were throwing punches/ I was building something," the lyrics of Swift's new song read. "It wasn't a fair fight/ Or a clean Kill/ Each time that aIMee stomped across my grace/ And then she wrote headlines/ In the local paper laughing at each baby step I'd take."
"I built a legacy that you can't undo/ But when I count the scars/ There's a moment of truth/ That there wouldn't be this/ If there hadn't been you," the track continues.