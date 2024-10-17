'I Can't Stand This Creep': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Senator Katie Britt 'Fantastically Attractive' at Women-Only Town Hall
Donald Trump has once again ruffled feathers with his comments about women.
While doing a Fox News town hall in Georgia on Tuesday, October 15 — where it was a female-only crowd — the ex-president commented on Alabama Senator Katie Britt's looks while answering a question from the crowd regarding IVF.
"I'm the mother of three small children, and I have many friends who have struggled with fertility issues over the years while trying to grow their families," the lady began. "And while they're pro-life, they're very concerned that the abortion bans will affect their ability to access IVF and other fertility treatments. What is your stance on that? What would you say to those women?"
"I got a call from Katie Britt, a young, just a fantastically attractive person from Alabama, she’s a senator," the businessman, 78, said, randomly complimenting her looks. "She called me up like, emergency, emergency, because an Alabama judge had ruled that the IVF clinics were illegal and they have to be closed down."
Trump's remark went viral on social media, with one person tweeting of them, "I truly can't stand this creep."
"It's just weird that he thinks he's the judge of whether every woman is attractive or not," a second person noted, while a third quipped, "Just because you’re weird, doesn’t mean you can’t also be CREEPY."
Abortion has been even more of a hot topic lately due to Melania Trump revealing in her self-titled memoir that she's pro-choice.
"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," the mother-of-one, 54, penned. "A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."
On the other hand, Donald has been flip-flopping on his abortion answer throughout his campaign.
When asked about the ex-POTUS' response to Melania's decision to air out her stance, she spilled in an interview, "[Donald] knew my position and my beliefs since the day we met. And I believe in individual freedom. I want to decide what I want to do with my body. I think I don’t want government in my personal business."
Though Melania hasn't been that present on her husband's campaign trail this year, she said on Hannity that she tries "be in it and enjoy it as much" as she can.