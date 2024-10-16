Donald Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Creased Pants at Event: 'Sloppiest Rich Person I Know Of'
Donald Trump was ridiculed for looking disheveled and wearing creased pants to an event.
"We should shut down all town halls until we figure out what the h--- is going on with Donald Trump's pants," one person wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of the ex-president showing off his bottoms.
Of course, people thought it was interesting he didn't look put together considering he could be president of the U.S. again.
One person wrote, "It takes a lot of work to make an expensive suit look that cheap," while another added, "OK, that's cool and all but different colors of suit? Different ties? Different shirts? It's the exact same clown outfit every single day."
A third person added, "Looks like his pants are on backwards imo," a fourth person added, "He is the sloppiest rich person i know of."
This is hardly the first time Trump's appearance has been called out.
As OK! previously reported, Trump made headlines for wearing too much bronzer at the debate against Kamala Harris on September 10.
One person wrote, "Donald Trump would really benefit from learning what his colors are. Someone needs to take away the warm bronzer!" while another said, "Donald Trump might not want have put on the orange bronzer before the debate, because he’s coming out of this COOKED."
A third person stated, "Whoever did Trump's makeup needs to be fired," while another person added, "They didn't blend the concealer under his eyes or the foundation around his ears/hairline."
A fifth person added: "Trump's makeup looks horrible. He looks like he’s got camouflage on. #Debate2024."
In late August, Trump's face got people's attention at his Las Vegas rally.
"Looks like he’s slathering on that bronzer with a paint brush now," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside a photo of Trump.
"Oh there's more than bronzer in that. I'm going with some foundation with formaldehyde as a base," a second person wrote about Trump, while another added, "It looks like he uses 1"3M Scotch® Exterior Surface Painter’s Tape 2097 to make a fake tan line an exact inch in front of his hairline."