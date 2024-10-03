Melania Trump Claims She Tries to 'Enjoy' the Election Cycle Despite Her Absence From Husband Donald's Campaign
Melania Trump shared how she deals with the pressures of the election cycle as her husband, Donald Trump, campaigns for president.
During a Wednesday, October 2, installment of Hannity, she said it was a "long process" and she's tried to "be in it and enjoy it as much" as she can.
"[You] also need to be very focused and take it day by day," the mother-of-one added. "Some surprises come as well, so it is very important that you prepare for those surprises."
Melania also reflected on the differences between the upcoming election and the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, noting her family is "dealing with much more danger" this time.
"And especially, we see what's going on in the world and the threats that we get. And my husband, what he went through in the last few months," she continued, referring to the two assassination attempts on the former president.
"I think we need to have — we have different perspectives, we have different beliefs. We need to respect our freedom of speech and of our individuality," Melania said. "I think it's very important that ideas are heard, that we have very, very straightforward communications, and we share the idea with debate. Because I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country. I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues."
Melania has been largely absent from the campaign trail and has rarely been seen publicly, especially alongside her husband. However, as Election Day approaches — as well as the October 8 release of her memoir, Melania — she's been doing more interviews.
As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old faced backlash for calling the ex-prez a "family man" while recently speaking on Fox News.
"He loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants to ... build better and prosperous," she said at the time. "All he wants to do, as he says, is Make America Great Again. He wants to make this country prosperous and safe for everybody. He wants to make the American dream possible again."
In response to her comments, One X user wrote, "Trump cheated on Melania with a p--- star while Melania was home with infant son Barron," referring to the 78-year-old's alleged sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels in 2006, while another called her a "phony liar."