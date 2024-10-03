Melania Trump Claims She Tries to 'Enjoy' the Election Cycle Despite Her Absence From Husband Donald's Campaign

"And especially, we see what's going on in the world and the threats that we get. And my husband, what he went through in the last few months," she continued, referring to the two assassination attempts on the former president.

"I think we need to have — we have different perspectives, we have different beliefs. We need to respect our freedom of speech and of our individuality," Melania said. "I think it's very important that ideas are heard, that we have very, very straightforward communications, and we share the idea with debate. Because I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country. I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues."