Melania Trump's Pro-Choice Stance Shocks MAGA Critics: 'This Is Why She Doesn't Want to Be Seen With Her Husband'
Melania Trump made waves when she revealed she was firmly pro-choice despite her husband's flip-flopping views on abortion.
In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 8, the mother-of-one declared that a woman's "fundamental right of individual liberty" gives her the "authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."
"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?" she wrote. "Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."
"I have always believed it is critical for people to take care of themselves first," the former first lady continued. "It’s a very straightforward concept; in fact, we are all born with a set of fundamental rights, including the right to enjoy our lives."
"We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence," she added. "This common-sense approach applies to a woman’s natural right to make decisions about her own body and health."
Following the release of the surprising sneak peek, Trump critics were left stunned by Melania's no-nonsense approach to speaking about her personal beliefs, especially considering her husband Donald's ever-changing opinions on the subject over the years.
"WOW!!!! Maybe this is why Melania Trump doesn't want to be seen with her husband. She is 100% pro-choice!" one person penned on X, referring to the 54-year-old's suspicious absence from the campaign trial throughout the election cycle.
A second person replied, "MELANIA TRUMP BEING PRO CHOICE WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD."
Another critic chimed in, "Republicans are not going to like this," and a fourth person joked, "I guess I can see who she’s not voting for."
As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez, 78, claimed he was "strongly pro-choice" during a 1999 interview with Meet the Press, However, in 2011, he described himself as pro-life, and in 2016, he said people who seek out abortions should receive "some sort of punishment."
Throughout his 2024 campaign, he's given mixed signals on the subject. Earlier this year, he claimed he wouldn't support a six-week abortion ban, but would support a restriction for later in a pregnancy. But during a Michigan rally that took place in August, Donald continued to push the false claim that six states allow you to "kill the baby after the baby is born."
The following month, the former president insisted women will "no longer be thinking about abortion" if becomes POTUS.
"I will protect women at a level never seen before," he said. "They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure. Their lives will be happy, beautiful and great again."