Donald Trump Bizarrely Rants About 'Illegal Votes' After Being Asked Business Question About Google

"Yeah, look. Google’s got a lot of power, very bad to me, they are very bad to me. I can speak from that standpoint," Trump responded. "They only have bad stories. In other words, if I have 20 good stories and 20 bad stories, and everyone’s entitled to that, you’ll only see the 20 bad stories. And I called the head of Google the other day, and I said, 'I’m getting a lot of good stories lately, but you don’t find them in Google.' I think it’s a whole rigged deal. I think Google is rigged just like our government is rigged all over the place."

When Micklethwait pressed him to answer if he would "break them up," Trump said, "I'd do something."

"It’s a very dangerous thing because we wanna have great companies. We don’t want China to have these companies," the ex-POTUS continued. "Right now, China is afraid of Google. China is a very powerful, very smart group of people, I will tell you that from very personal experience."