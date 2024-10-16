Donald Trump Bizarrely Rants About 'Illegal Votes' After Being Asked Business Question About Google
Donald Trump went on an unexpected rant about illegal voting during a business and finance event at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday, October 15.
Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait appeared perplexed when the former president, 78, ignored his question on whether he'd choose to "break up Google's parent company, Alphabet," and instead spoke about a recent lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice.
"I just haven’t gotten over something that the Justice Department did yesterday where Virginia cleaned up its voter rolls and got rid of thousands and thousands of bad votes," he said. "And the Justice Department sued them, that they should be allowed to put those bad votes and illegal votes back in and let the people vote. So, I haven’t gotten— I haven’t gotten over that. A lot of people have seen that and I can’t believe it."
Micklethwait then reminded him, "But the question is about Google, President Trump."
"Yeah, look. Google’s got a lot of power, very bad to me, they are very bad to me. I can speak from that standpoint," Trump responded. "They only have bad stories. In other words, if I have 20 good stories and 20 bad stories, and everyone’s entitled to that, you’ll only see the 20 bad stories. And I called the head of Google the other day, and I said, 'I’m getting a lot of good stories lately, but you don’t find them in Google.' I think it’s a whole rigged deal. I think Google is rigged just like our government is rigged all over the place."
When Micklethwait pressed him to answer if he would "break them up," Trump said, "I'd do something."
"It’s a very dangerous thing because we wanna have great companies. We don’t want China to have these companies," the ex-POTUS continued. "Right now, China is afraid of Google. China is a very powerful, very smart group of people, I will tell you that from very personal experience."
This comes several weeks after Trump threatened to "criminally prosecute" Google for allegedly only bringing up negative search results about him.
"It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris," he wrote via his Truth Social platform.
"This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections," he added. "If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!"