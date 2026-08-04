Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodríguez Fires Back at Body Shaming Comments: 'I Love My Curves'

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, clapped back at trolls after critics commented on her body in a swimsuit when she was photographed on a boat. Rodriguez shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including images from the shoot and a mirror selfie in a white bikini. "My body will change, as all women’s bodies do. And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I’m still alive," she captioned.

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Georgina Rodriguez Confided About Her Criticism to Fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo

The 32-year-old model and influencer acknowledged in her post how she has seen "all kinds of comments about some photos of me on a boat," pointing out that "some people comment on my body, while others defend me…" Rodriguez continued to share that she took up the issue with Ronaldo, telling him, "It worries me that people are calling me fat now, because I make a living from my image."

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Source: MEGA Georgina Rodriguez took up the issue about trolls criticising her body with her fiancé, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Replying to her concerns, the footballer said, "You don’t live off your image. You live off who you are. A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a killer body, a mother, a good person, successful, and someone who lives life with love. What more could you want? It’s natural for people to envy you." She continued, "Sometimes we all need someone to remind us of what truly matters."

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Source: @georginagio/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez said Cristiano Ronaldo reminded her of 'what truly matters.'

Rodriguez also addressed how her body makes headlines "every summer," adding, "I ask myself… where is the standard? Who decides what the 'right' body is? Do we really still think happiness comes in a specific size?" "I work out because it makes me happy," she said. Rodriguez continued, "Because I’m passionate about it. Because that hour at the gym is one of the best parts of my day. It gives me health, peace of mind, discipline, energy, and well-being. It has never been a struggle to lose weight; it has always been a way of taking care of myself."

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Source: MEGA Georgina Rodriguez defended her body in her Instagram post, saying she loves her 'curves.'

Ronaldo's fiancée added that she loves "my curves" and "the freedom to live in the body I choose. In the body that supports me, that has allowed me to embrace, create life, fall, and get back up. A body that deserves respect, love, and gratitude in all its versions." Her definition of "true success," Rodriguez concluded, is "living in peace" and "surrounding myself with the people I love. Enjoying my family and friends. Taking care of my health. Laughing. Learning. Living."

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Rodriguez Also Commented on Motherhood

Source: MEGA Georgina Rodriguez said she hopes to teach her children the important lessons on confidence.