Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Six-Pack as He Flexes His Bulging Muscles in Thirst Trap: Photo

Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his six-pack abs and bugling muscles in a snowy thirst trap.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo is giving his fans a little present before the holiday season is in full swing!

"Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄," the athlete, 39, posed a photo of himself shirtless as he flaunted his muscles in the snowy weather.

Source: @cristiano/Instagram

The star showed off his body on December 24.

Of course, people were thrilled to see the snapshot. One person wrote, "Absolute Beast !!!!" while another said, "Merry Christmas Goat ❤️🐐."

A third person added, "Ronaldo is the best 🐐😍."

Ronaldo became a father when his first son, also named Cristiano, was born in 2010. He then welcomed twins — Eva and Mateo — via surrogate in June 2017. Weeks later, Ronaldo announced that he and girlfriend Georgina Rodrigo welcomed their first kid together, Alana Martina.

In October 2021, Ronaldo shared that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Unfortunately, one of the twins — the baby boy — had died, but the girl, Bella, survived.

Source: @cristiano/Instagram

The athlete previously uploaded a sultry snap in November.

The professional footballer also shared a snap of himself on a snowmobile alongside one of his kiddos. "❄️ ⛄️ 😂," he captioned the sweet snap.

Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo with one of his kiddos.

This is hardly the first time the soccer star has showed off his ripped physique.

In November, he posted a photo of himself as he flaunted his hot body.

"After a big game, recovery is key - and so is tracking on my @whoop 💪🏼This is the best time to join me on @whoop! The Cyber Sale is live, their best offer of the year. Let’s level up together—your performance deserves it 🚀👊🏼Find out more on whoop.com," he captioned the post.

Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo previously spoke about his strict regimen.

Cristiano previously spoke out about his strict regimen.

"A good workout must be combined with a good diet," he shared.

"I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods," he continued. "I sometimes eat up to six smaller meals a day to make sure I have enough energy to perform each session at top level."

As much as Cristiano enjoys moving his body, he knows he isn't invincible.

“In football you have basic points – from training well to eating properly to drinking properly and so on – but recovery for me and from my point of view is the most important thing," Cristiano told Men's Health in 2021.

"For me, recovery begins with Theragun. A quick pass over my body after a tough match or training session eliminates muscle soreness and kickstarts relaxation. I also hydrate, eat a healthy meal, and get a good night’s rest. It’s a simple but effective routine that helps keep me consistently at my best," he added.

