'I Was Very Restricted': Crystal Hefner Was 'Home Before Dark Most Days' Due to Hugh Hefner's 'Controlling' Rules

On the Friday, December 1, episode of Crystal Hefner’s podcast, Beneath The Surface With Crystal Hefner, the host had a conversation about her life in the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner.

“I feel like I was very restricted,” she recalled of her time at the infamous estate. “I think a lot of it was very hard for me, because by the time your dad got older, he didn't want me out past 6:00 p.m., so I was home before dark most days.”