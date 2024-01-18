Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Reveals Playboy Founder Kept an 'Earthquake Supply' of Painkillers and Viagra in His Mansion
Hugh Hefner's widow also revealed the bad in her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.
The title of the tell-all memoir derived from one of the last things Hugh told his wife, Crystal Hefner, before he passed in 2017: "I want you to continue my legacy going forward…and I want to remind you to only say good things about me."
Crystal opted not to listen to her late husband, instead spilling all she knew about the Playboy founder — including secrets and scandals.
One major bombshell exposed in the memoir, which hits shelves on Tuesday, January 23, involved Hugh's previously revealed fondness of Viagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.
Crystal claimed her late lover kept an "earthquake supply" of prescription drugs in his infamous Playboy mansion in an effort to fuel his addiction to painkillers and Viagra, according to a news outlet with knowledge about the upcoming book.
The 37-year-old — who was 26 when she wed Hugh then 86, in 2012 — claimed his addiction was so severe that staffers inside of the massive estate worried he would die of an overdose.
Instead, Hugh died from heart failure and Septicemia after contracting a fatal case of E. coli in 2017 at age 91.
In her memoir, Crystal recalled Hugh first depending on painkillers after a doctor prescribed him them to alleviate back pain.
- Hugh Hefner 'Took So Much Viagra It Made Him Deaf': Playboy Founder's Ex-Wife Crystal Tells of Their Marriage H---
- Flashback: All The Secrets, Scandals And Shocking Moments From Inside The World Of Hugh Hefner’s ‘Playboy’
- Playboy Bunny Spills 'Crazy' Sex Stories With Celebs At Hugh Hefner's Mansion, Insists Infamous Parties Were 'Wilder Than You Can Imagine'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Once hooked, the Playboy magazine creator went to different doctors in order to obtain refills monthly until his employees gave him some sort of intervention.
"With so many celebrities dying of overdoses from doctors who gave them endless supplies, people around [Hugh] got more careful, and the opiates had to be given to him like he used to give us allowance—in controlled doses," Crystal wrote in an excerpt of her memoir obtained by a news publication.
As OK! previously reported, Hugh’s consumption of an excessive amount of Viagra caused his hearing to become "shot," as Crystal penned her husband would have rather "given up a limb" than stop his promiscuous lifestyle.
Marijuana was also involved in Hugh’s rituals, with Crystal detailing the time he handed her a joint on the first night they met before they both partook in an orgy.
Crystal, then 21, remembered not liking the taste, admitting she pretended to inhale before learning "passing the pot" was something Hugh did prior to sleeping with a new woman.
Daily Mail reported Hugh's exposed addiction from Crystal's memoir.