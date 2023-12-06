Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Trusts' Husband Ben Affleck Despite Rumored Marital Woes: Photos
Jennifer Lopez revealed no one knows “anything” about her “true personal life.”
On Tuesday, December 5, the pop sensation attended the 2023 Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles alongside husband Ben Affleck.
Despite rumors the couple were having marital woes, the two showed up all smiles as they strutted down the red carpet. The singer stunned in a chrome structured metal crop top and a long black skirt, while the actor sported a black suit and black tie. The lovebirds even shared a kiss for the cameras as they entered the event.
While speaking with a reporter at the star-studded event, Lopez spilled that fans don’t know what’s really happening in her life and seemingly debunked rumors that she and Affleck hit a rough patch.
“We’re real partners,” she dished. “Not just in working together, but in life, as parents and as lovers. We discuss everything with each other.”
“I want his opinion. I trust him,” the “On the Floor” songstress added. “I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too.”
Additionally, while at the celebration, Lopez discussed her upcoming album, This Is Me... Now, which she described as the “most personal” work she’s ever done.
"This project was something I didn't really plan," she explained to ET, noting it is inspired by her love story with Affleck.
"When the music was done I just thought to myself, 'There's more of a story to be told here. There's been a bigger journey than just a love story here.' And so it became a much bigger, fuller project, with an incredible message," she stated. "And I realized I had to really get personal to tell it."
The Good Will Hunting star also worked alongside his wife to create This Is Me...Now: The Film, which is a visual representation of the album and shows Lopez's real-life story of how she found love.
- 'I'm Super Happy': Jennifer Lopez Reveals She's 'Never Been Better' Following Ben Affleck Reunion
- Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
- Jennifer Lopez Looks Ageless in Jaw-Dropping Green Dress During Date Night With Husband Ben Affleck: Photos
When asked about working with Affleck, Lopez gushed, "We collaborate very well together."
"And nobody knows my story more than he does," she raved. "So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me."
Lopez revealed she hasn't been "on edge about a project in many, many years," but working with her hubby has put her at ease.
"The scary thing is putting it out," she said. "That's the scary part."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck have made headlines as of late regarding rumored marital woes due to the Massachusetts native’s relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
After hitting one year of marriage this summer, a source claimed the pair were going through a hard time. "The honeymoon phase is over," they spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another source brought up how Garner is a point of contention between the duo.
"Ben and Jen are extremely close," the insider said. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
Extra interviewed Lopez about her partnership with Affleck.