Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Trusts' Husband Ben Affleck Despite Rumored Marital Woes: Photos

Despite rumors the couple were having marital woes, the two showed up all smiles as they strutted down the red carpet. The singer stunned in a chrome structured metal crop top and a long black skirt, while the actor sported a black suit and black tie. The lovebirds even shared a kiss for the cameras as they entered the event.

While speaking with a reporter at the star-studded event, Lopez spilled that fans don’t know what’s really happening in her life and seemingly debunked rumors that she and Affleck hit a rough patch.