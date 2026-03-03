'Daily Show' Roasts Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's 'Taxpayer-Funded' Alleged Affair Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

The Daily Show found unexpected comic relief in the Trump administration this week. Host Desi Lydic opened her monologue by thanking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for finally delivering what she called a s-- scandal “involving consenting adults,” a pointed jab at the controversies surrounding the Epstein Files. “Guys … finally this administration has a s-- scandal involving consenting adults. We did it! USA! USA!,” Lydic joked, referring to persistent reports about Noem’s close relationship with her top adviser, Corey Lewandowski. Both are married and have publicly denied an affair.

The 'Taxpayer-Funded' Punchlines

Source: MEGA According to the 'Wall Street Journal,' the rumored lovers have been using a tax-funded jet.

Lydic didn’t stop there. After joking that she tries to stay out of people’s personal lives — “I mean, it’s not like Kristi and Corey are flying around on a taxpayer-funded f**k plane” — the segment cut to reporting that Noem and Lewandowski have in fact been traveling together on a taxpayer-funded jet. According to The Wall Street Journal, DHS has been leasing a luxury 737 MAX with a private cabin, a plane staffers have reportedly nicknamed the secretary’s “big, beautiful jet.” The aircraft is earmarked in official documents for “high-profile deportations” and is in the process of being acquired for roughly $70 million.

Source: MEGA Desi Lydic also slammed Corey Lewandowski for trying to fire a U.S. Coast Guard pilot after Kristi Noem’s blanket was left behind during a plane transfer.

“Can you imagine actually being deported on that plane and the whole time you’re hearing Corey and Kristi Noem grunting in the back?” Lydic quipped. “I’d be like, ‘Can this plane please hurry up and land in South Sudan already?’” She also seized on a reported incident in which Lewandowski allegedly fired a U.S. Coast Guard pilot after Noem’s blanket was left behind during a plane transfer — a move that, according to the WSJ, was later reversed. “You fired the pilot because you forgot your blanket? That’s not the pilot’s job!” Lydic shot back. “His job is to circle the airport until everyone in the back has had time to climax.”

Inside the WSJ’s Portrait of DHS Chaos

Source: MEGA The report also detailed complaints about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski berating staff and approving contracts exceeding $100,000.

Beyond the alleged romance, the Wall Street Journal report describes a department roiled by internal conflict, aggressive immigration crackdowns and mounting criticism from lawmakers in both parties. The outlet detailed confrontational ICE operations in Minneapolis, tensions with White House border czar Tom Homan and complaints that Noem and Lewandowski sidelined career officials while staging headline-grabbing enforcement actions. The pair have also been accused of berating staff, reassigning senior officials and centralizing approval over contracts exceeding $100,000. Lewandowski, who serves as a special government employee, reportedly sought a federal badge and firearm and has taken on a role critics say exceeds his formal designation. DHS has denied wrongdoing and defended Noem’s leadership, saying she has “successfully clamped down on inefficiencies” and strengthened border security.

Comedy Meets Controversy

Source: MEGA Desi Lydic condemned ICE Operations.