Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Thrilled' When She Found Out About Ex-Husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Engagement: She 'Gave Her Stamp of Approval'
Nobody is more excited for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson than Gwyneth Paltrow.
According to insiders, the Goop founder, 51, has been over the moon about her ex-husband's engagement to the Madame Web actress, 34, after the two began dating in 2017.
"They make a great couple, and she’s ecstatic," a source spilled about Paltrow. "It happened months ago. They’ve been trying to keep the news under wraps, although Dakota has been wearing a ring on that finger. She’s super private and would have been fine never saying a word about it publicly, but the cat’s out of the bag now."
The Shakespeare in Love star, who was married to the Coldplay frontman, 47, for 10 years, has been a fan of Johnson from the start. “She was thrilled when she found out and gave it her stamp of approval,” the insider claimed.
The blonde beauty seemed to be excited for the pair, especially after Johnson has spoken so highly of her children, Moses, 17, and Apple, 19. "I love those kids like my life depends on it," the Daddio star said in a recent interview.
Paltrow previously gushed over Johnson in a 2023 Q&A, where she explained, "We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person."
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood power couple secretly "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married."
Martin and the Fifty Shades of Grey star have been each other's biggest support systems after nearly eight years together. "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," Johnson began during a speech at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon.
"And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'" she continued. "And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."
"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," the famous offspring noted, "then I am a very willing advocate."
“He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy," a source claimed of their dynamic. "When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out. He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much."
In Touch spoke with sources close to Paltrow.