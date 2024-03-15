Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Thrilled' When She Found Out About Ex-Husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Engagement: She 'Gave Her Stamp of Approval'

"They make a great couple, and she’s ecstatic," a source spilled about Paltrow. "It happened months ago. They’ve been trying to keep the news under wraps, although Dakota has been wearing a ring on that finger. She’s super private and would have been fine never saying a word about it publicly, but the cat’s out of the bag now."

The Shakespeare in Love star, who was married to the Coldplay frontman, 47, for 10 years, has been a fan of Johnson from the start. “She was thrilled when she found out and gave it her stamp of approval,” the insider claimed.

The blonde beauty seemed to be excited for the pair, especially after Johnson has spoken so highly of her children, Moses, 17, and Apple, 19. "I love those kids like my life depends on it," the Daddio star said in a recent interview.