Machine Gun Kelly Praises Baby Mama and Daughter Casie as They Reunite at Teen's Homecoming: Watch
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 9:57 a.m. ET
Machine Gun Kelly is one proud dad.
The musician, 36, reunited with ex Emma Cannon to celebrate their 17-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, during her high school homecoming festivities in Ohio and later shared a sweet tribute to the two important women in his life.
Machine Gun Kelly Reunites With Emma Cannon
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, joined Cannon at Casie's homecoming football game on Friday, September 18.
In footage from the milestone moment, Casie could be seen walking onto the field arm-in-arm with both of her parents before the trio stopped to pose for photos together. Cannon's face was blurred in footage shared publicly, as she has largely remained out of the spotlight over the years.
Machine Gun Kelly Praises His Family
Following the special night, MGK took to Instagram to celebrate Casie and Cannon while sharing glimpses from the homecoming festivities.
The family reunion marked a rare public appearance for MGK and Cannon, who welcomed Casie in July 2009 and have generally kept the details of their co-parenting relationship private.
While Cannon has stayed away from the spotlight, MGK has frequently spoken about how important his eldest daughter is to him.
Casie Baker Celebrates a Major High School Milestone
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Casie is currently a member of the Class of 2027 and plays volleyball at her high school.
Her homecoming appearance gave MGK the chance to temporarily trade concerts and red carpets for a quintessential high school milestone.
The father-daughter duo have enjoyed plenty of major moments together over the years, with Casie accompanying her famous dad to award shows, fashion events and even joining him onstage.
Machine Gun Kelly Is a Proud 'Girl Dad'
MGK has never been shy about his close bond with Casie.
In 2024, he praised the teenager for being "very comfortable in her own skin" and described her as a "very strong independent woman." The following year, Casie joined her dad onstage at Warped Tour to perform "forget me too," with MGK introducing her to the crowd as his "beautiful daughter."
Casie has also accompanied her dad to the Kids' Choice Awards and Paris Fashion Week.
Machine Gun Kelly Is Now a Dad-of-Two
Casie became a big sister in March 2025 when MGK and ex-fiancée Megan Fox welcomed daughter Saga Blade.
MGK has since gushed about both of his girls, describing them as "two old sous." Casie has also spent time bonding with her younger sister, with her dad sharing a rare glimpse of the siblings together earlier this year.