NEWS Machine Gun Kelly Praises Baby Mama and Daughter Casie as They Reunite at Teen's Homecoming: Watch Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly stepped into proud dad mode as he reunited with ex Emma Cannon to celebrate daughter Casie's high school homecoming. Taylor Camp Sept. 22 2026, Updated 9:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly is one proud dad. The musician, 36, reunited with ex Emma Cannon to celebrate their 17-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, during her high school homecoming festivities in Ohio and later shared a sweet tribute to the two important women in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Reunites With Emma Cannon

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, joined Cannon at Casie's homecoming football game on Friday, September 18. In footage from the milestone moment, Casie could be seen walking onto the field arm-in-arm with both of her parents before the trio stopped to pose for photos together. Cannon's face was blurred in footage shared publicly, as she has largely remained out of the spotlight over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Praises His Family

Source: MEGA Casie, 17, is part of the Class of 2027 and plays volleyball.

Following the special night, MGK took to Instagram to celebrate Casie and Cannon while sharing glimpses from the homecoming festivities. The family reunion marked a rare public appearance for MGK and Cannon, who welcomed Casie in July 2009 and have generally kept the details of their co-parenting relationship private. While Cannon has stayed away from the spotlight, MGK has frequently spoken about how important his eldest daughter is to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Casie Baker Celebrates a Major High School Milestone

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Casie has grown up attending major events with her famous father.

Casie is currently a member of the Class of 2027 and plays volleyball at her high school. Her homecoming appearance gave MGK the chance to temporarily trade concerts and red carpets for a quintessential high school milestone. The father-daughter duo have enjoyed plenty of major moments together over the years, with Casie accompanying her famous dad to award shows, fashion events and even joining him onstage.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Is a Proud 'Girl Dad'

Source: MEGA The father-daughter duo have shared plenty of special moments together.

MGK has never been shy about his close bond with Casie. In 2024, he praised the teenager for being "very comfortable in her own skin" and described her as a "very strong independent woman." The following year, Casie joined her dad onstage at Warped Tour to perform "forget me too," with MGK introducing her to the crowd as his "beautiful daughter." Casie has also accompanied her dad to the Kids' Choice Awards and Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Is Now a Dad-of-Two

Source: @MACHINEGUNKELLY/INSTAGRAM Casie is also big sister to MGK and Megan Fox's daughter, Saga Blade.