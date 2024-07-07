President Joe Biden Suffering From 'Denial, Delusion and Defiance,' Former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama Claims
One of Barack Obama's senior advisors is giving their take on President Joe Biden's mental state.
In an opinion piece, David Axelrod, who worked for the 44th commander-in-chief and was the head strategist for his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, criticized the 81-year-old for failing to recognize how unfit he is to continue trying to win back the White House following his lackluster performance in his first debate against Donald Trump.
"After the debate, the already robust number of Americans who deem the president too old to serve another term went up to 74%. Only 42% said the same about Trump, 78, whose own terrible debate performance was eclipsed by Biden’s meltdown," Axelrod penned. "Just as distressing was Biden’s stubborn denial of his public standing and position in a race that he has characterized as an existential battle for the survival of American democracy."
"Only 'the Lord Almighty' could persuade him to give up the race, the president said, as a growing chorus of Democrats, fearful of an electoral disaster, call for him to step aside," he continued. "Denial. Delusion. Defiance."
Despite growing concern, Biden made it clear in his recent interview with George Stephanopoulos that he would not be dropping out of the race and that he wouldn't feel bad if the right-wing leader, 78, won the election.
"I’ll feel, as long as I gave it my all, and I did as good a job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” the Democrat told the journalist.
When questioned on his mental faculties, Biden added, "Look, George. Think of it this way. You've heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point. When the things that happen the next several years are going to determine what the next six, seven decades look like, and who's going to be able to hold NATO together like me?"
"Who's going to be able to be in a position where I'm able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where we're at least checkmating China now? Who's going to do that? Who has that reach?" he continued.
“I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming into fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled, I moved on," Biden added.
CNN published the opinion piece by Axelrod.