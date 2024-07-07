President Joe Biden Suffering From 'Denial, Delusion and Defiance,' Former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama Claims

One of Barack Obama's senior advisors is giving their take on President Joe Biden's mental state.

In an opinion piece, David Axelrod, who worked for the 44th commander-in-chief and was the head strategist for his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, criticized the 81-year-old for failing to recognize how unfit he is to continue trying to win back the White House following his lackluster performance in his first debate against Donald Trump.