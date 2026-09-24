Jessica Tarlov Thinks Jeanine Pirro Would Be Great on 'Housewives,' Reveals Favorite Argument With Her
Sept. 23 2026, Published 8:40 p.m. ET
Jessica Tarlov thinks her former The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro could have a future in reality TV.
During a Tuesday, September 22, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Tarlov, 42, opened up about her relationship with Pirro and revealed which of their many on-air disagreements stands out as her favorite. Tarlov appeared on the Bravo show alongside The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy.
Jessica Tarlov Thinks Jeanine Pirro Would Be Great on 'Housewives'
When the conversation turned to Pirro, Tarlov was asked whether her former Fox News colleague would make a good addition to the Real Housewives franchise.
Tarlov was enthusiastic about the idea, pointing to Pirro's personality and glamorous style as qualities that could translate well to the Bravo universe.
The two spent years sitting across from each other on The Five, where Pirro represented a conservative viewpoint while Tarlov served as one of the panel's liberal voices.
Jessica Tarlov Reveals Her Favorite Argument With Jeanine Pirro
Despite having plenty of disagreements to choose from, Tarlov singled out one memorable clash when asked about her favorite argument with Pirro.
The moment came during a debate over the investigation into classified government documents found at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Pirro argued Trump had cooperated with investigators, prompting Tarlov to shoot back, "Yelling it doesn't make it true." The exchange became one of their more memorable on-air clashes.
Jessica Tarlov and Jeanine Pirro Got Along Off Camera
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Their heated television exchanges didn't necessarily reflect their relationship behind the scenes.
Tarlov has previously spoken about the importance of The Five cast genuinely getting along despite their political differences. Pirro even brought Tarlov baby formula during the nationwide shortage after Tarlov became a mom for the first time.
Jeanine Pirro Left 'The Five' for a New Role
Pirro is no longer sitting across from Tarlov each evening.
She left Fox News after President Trump appointed her interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., in May 2025. The Senate later confirmed Pirro to the position.
Tarlov has indicated that their relationship continued beyond Pirro's departure, recently saying she believed Pirro had defended her amid Trump's public criticism of the Fox News personality.
Jessica Tarlov Is Embracing Her Love of 'Housewives'
Tarlov's WWHL appearance also gave her a chance to weigh in on the Bravo drama herself.
During a game called "Does Jessica Disagree?," she offered her takes on several recent Housewives moments, including Jessel Taank's conversation with Carole Radziwill about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Erika Jayne's behavior at a seder dinner.
The appearance comes shortly after Tarlov released her new book, I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends, which explores what she has learned from debating people with opposing political views.