NEWS The Five's Liberal Voice Jessica Tarlov Explains Why She Keeps Fighting on Fox News and Encourages Others to Do the Same Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov explained she wants to show people a way to politically disagree with people without alienating them through her Fox News segment. OK! Staff Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jessica Tarlov, the liberal co-host of Fox News' The Five, explained why she chooses to continue fighting her conservative colleagues on a conservative channel. During a recent interview with USA Today, she stated, “I hear constantly from people on the right and on the left that they wish they were having conversations with people they disagree with.” Particularly because they seem to believe people have grown too “hyper-partisan” to disagree with one another in a civil manner. “They are not necessarily in it to convert people to their point of view, but they're sick of losing people in their lives,” she added.

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Jessica Tarlov Aims to Show People There Are Ways to Politically Disagree With People Without Snubbing Them

Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov explained she wants to open people's minds to 'discourse which is grounded in civility.'

Tarlov said she aims to open people's minds to “discourse which is grounded in civility” by fighting with her conservative peers on camera. “That doesn't mean it doesn't get hot. But I’m a big girl and I can deal with all that,” she quipped. “I've figured out a way, I think, to calm even the tensest moments with a dose of humanity or humor, or building that connective tissue so that I can get my points in and continue opening minds,” she continued.

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Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov thinks people's 'quality of life will be better under' a Democratic ruler.

Per the outlet, she wants more people to approach sensitive political issues this way. This is also what she elaborated on in her new book, I Disagree: Winning Arguments without Losing Friends. As a result, she sees being the lone liberal voice at a table full of conservatives as a huge opportunity. “Do I want to change votes? Absolutely. I want to win elections. I think your quality of life will be better under a Democratic administration,” she said. However, more than anything, she wants people to be able to open their minds to new ideas and different perspectives, regardless of whether they agree with them.

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Jessica Tarlov Recalled Being Criticized by Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed Jessica Tarlov via a Truth Social post.

While being the singular Democrat fighting with her Republican co-hosts has long made her a target for MAGA supporters, she was also directly targeted by President Donald Trump on social media. “Her voice, her manner, and above all else, what she says, are a disgrace to television broadcasting…Nobody can stand Tarlov! She lies over and over again, and MAGA is complaining, BIG LEAGUE, that she’s all over Fox... People like Jessica Tarlov make MAGA absolutely hate Fox,” he ranted in a Truth Social post.

Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov cried to her husband when Donald Trump criticized her on social media for the first time.