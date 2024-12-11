'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Ezra Sosa Divides Fans as He Jokes Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO Murderer Should Be His Partner Next Season
Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa's sense of humor sat well with most fans — but not all.
The popular professional dancer, 24, jokingly predicted the UnitedHealthcare CEO's accused murderer Luigi Mangione, 26, would be his next partner on the hit dancing competition series after being paired with con artist Anna Delvey, 33, during Season 33.
"He finna [sic] be my partner season 34 🥵🙂↔️🤤 #dwts," Sosa captioned a TikTok video following Mangione's arrest on Monday, December 9.
The main focus of the social media upload appeared to be a nod toward Sosa and Mangione's similar facial features, as both men have dark brown hair, thick eyebrows and comparable enough noses and smiles.
"Twins?! 😂" retired Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, 40, wrote in the post's comments section, while a fan declared: "Ezra you need to enter the look alike contest."
"Why [do] y'all kind [of] look alike tho 😭," a third TikTok user pointed out, as a fourth joked, "Make this a requirement, you'll only take partners who have been arrested 😭."
- 'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Antonio Sabàto Jr. Believes the Show Is 'Rigged': 'Majority of Winners Are Dancers'
- 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Was 'Taken Aback' by Anna Delvey's Blunt Response After Being Eliminated From the Show: 'That Was Dismissive'
- Mirrorball Drama: Secrets & Scandals Of The New 'Dancing With The Stars' Cast
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Some app useers didn't appreciate the sarcastic suggestion, with a critic admitting: "Nah Ezra, this one is out of pocket…. Anna didn’t murder someone."
"He should be fired," a second hater snubbed, while a third troll said, "Ezra Sosa is deranged. He should be fired from the show for promoting an alleged murderer," and a fourth ridiculed, "Gross in so many ways."
Sosa made headlines this past fall due to his partnership with Delvey on the latest season of DWTS.
Some viewers of the show didn't think Delvey — who wore a bedazzled ankle monitor while competing as part of her house arrest requirements — should have been casted, considering she was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service after posing as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.
Realistically, Dancing With the Stars is likely the last thing on Mangione's mind as he faces charges in both New York and Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The executive was approached from behind outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, and fatally shot numerous times. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West, where he was transported to after the shooting.
As OK! previously reported, Mangione was charged by New York prosecutors with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
In Pennsylvania, he faces five charges — including two felony charges for forgery and carrying a firearm without a license.
Mangione is currently being held without bail at Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania, as he is fighting extradition to New York for the more serious charges.