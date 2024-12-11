or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Ezra Sosa Divides Fans as He Jokes Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO Murderer Should Be His Partner Next Season

Photo of Ezra Sosa; picture of Luigi Mangione.
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was arrested for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa's sense of humor sat well with most fans — but not all.

The popular professional dancer, 24, jokingly predicted the UnitedHealthcare CEO's accused murderer Luigi Mangione, 26, would be his next partner on the hit dancing competition series after being paired with con artist Anna Delvey, 33, during Season 33.

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars ezra sosa unitedhealthcare ceo murderer partner
Source: MEGA

Ezra Sosa joked Luigi Mangione could be his next partner on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

"He finna [sic] be my partner season 34 🥵🙂‍↔️🤤 #dwts," Sosa captioned a TikTok video following Mangione's arrest on Monday, December 9.

The main focus of the social media upload appeared to be a nod toward Sosa and Mangione's similar facial features, as both men have dark brown hair, thick eyebrows and comparable enough noses and smiles.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ezrasosa/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars ezra sosa unitedhealthcare ceo murderer partner
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione, 26, was charged with murder and several other related counts.

Article continues below advertisement

"Twins?! 😂" retired Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, 40, wrote in the post's comments section, while a fan declared: "Ezra you need to enter the look alike contest."

"Why [do] y'all kind [of] look alike tho 😭," a third TikTok user pointed out, as a fourth joked, "Make this a requirement, you'll only take partners who have been arrested 😭."

MORE ON:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars ezra sosa unitedhealthcare ceo murderer partner
Source: @ezra.sosa/Instagram

Ezra Sosa was partnered with con artist Anna Delvey for season 33 of 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

Some app useers didn't appreciate the sarcastic suggestion, with a critic admitting: "Nah Ezra, this one is out of pocket…. Anna didn’t murder someone."

"He should be fired," a second hater snubbed, while a third troll said, "Ezra Sosa is deranged. He should be fired from the show for promoting an alleged murderer," and a fourth ridiculed, "Gross in so many ways."

Article continues below advertisement

Sosa made headlines this past fall due to his partnership with Delvey on the latest season of DWTS.

Some viewers of the show didn't think Delvey — who wore a bedazzled ankle monitor while competing as part of her house arrest requirements — should have been casted, considering she was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service after posing as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars ezra sosa unitedhealthcare ceo murderer partner
Source: @ezra.sosa/Instagram

Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey's 'DWTS' partnership went viral on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Realistically, Dancing With the Stars is likely the last thing on Mangione's mind as he faces charges in both New York and Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The executive was approached from behind outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, and fatally shot numerous times. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West, where he was transported to after the shooting.

As OK! previously reported, Mangione was charged by New York prosecutors with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In Pennsylvania, he faces five charges — including two felony charges for forgery and carrying a firearm without a license.

Mangione is currently being held without bail at Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania, as he is fighting extradition to New York for the more serious charges.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.