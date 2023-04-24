'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman Dead At 78 After Bone Cancer Battle
Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman died on Saturday night, April 22, in a hospice in Kent, England, after losing his battle to bone cancer.
"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," the beloved television personality's manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed in a statement released Monday morning, April 24.
The Strictly Come Dancing star was "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him," the sorrowful message continued to reveal via a news publication, noting Goodman was "surrounded by family" at the time of his heartbreaking death.
Goodman ruled the world of dance for decades, as he first joined DWTS in 2005 and remained a judge on the competition series until last season, when he announced his retirement "with a touch of sadness" in November 2022. He was simultaneously a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the British version of the hit show, from 2004-2016.
Following news of the loss of such a beloved legend in the industry, family, friends and fans turned to social media to express their grief.
"Hart [sic] broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10," Goodman's DWTS costar Bruno Tonioli wrote in a bittersweet Twitter statement Monday morning shortly after news broke of his death.
Goodman’s Strictly Come Dancing costar Craig Revel also took to the social media platform to share his devastation, writing on Monday: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len."
Shirley Ballas, also a judge on the BBC dancing series, wrote: "What extremely sad news this morning. As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman."
"My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentlemen. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved," she concluded.
