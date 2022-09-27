Table Flippin' Mad: Teresa Giudice Calls Out 'DWTS' Host Len Goodman After Being Eliminated

Due to a tie, longtime judge Len Goodman was the one to make the final decision about who would be booted from the dance floor. Ultimately, he choose for Giudice to pack her bags.

However, the Jersey girl did not leave the stage before grabbing the mic from host Tyra Banks. “I cried this week over this. And I don’t mind saying that," she said as her dance pro partner dragged her off stage during the live broadcast.

MARGARET JOSEPHS SOUNDS OFF ON EXPLOSIVE FIGHT WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'I WAS SHOCKED'