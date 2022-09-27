Table Flippin' Mad: Teresa Giudice Calls Out 'DWTS' Host Len Goodman After Being Eliminated
Teresa Giudice has been cut from Dancing With the Stars, and she's pretty sure she knows the reason why. On Monday, September 26, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and partner Pasha Pashkov found themselves once again in the bottom two alongside actress Cheryl Ladd and her pro, Louis Van Amstel.
Due to a tie, longtime judge Len Goodman was the one to make the final decision about who would be booted from the dance floor. Ultimately, he choose for Giudice to pack her bags.
However, the Jersey girl did not leave the stage before grabbing the mic from host Tyra Banks. “I cried this week over this. And I don’t mind saying that," she said as her dance pro partner dragged her off stage during the live broadcast.
“Yeah, I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” Giudice admitted following her elimination in a post show interview. “I don’t think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already … I had a feeling.”
“I wanted to win the mirrorball … but you know what? There’s a lot of amazing dancers on this show, so I knew I wasn’t going to [win]," the New York Times bestselling author explained. “When I saw my competition, I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not winning it.’ But I tried!”
However, being axed has not taken away from the fact that Giudice had the time of her life. “Finally, my dream came true. I’ve always wanted to dance,” she noted. “I did two dances in front of a live audience and it was pretty amazing. It was great.”
Though the Bravo star tried to not take the loss personally, her fans certainly did. "Teresa gave it her all ... she's not a professional dancer but she really tried & the most important is she had fun while doing it thats what matters," one fan tweeted, while another added, "May have to call out of work tomorrow because Teresa Giudice got eliminated on #DWTS and I need proper time to grieve."
One social media user agreed with the reality star, writing, "Teresa should not have been eliminated. Len's old a** hated Kenya [Moore] too. you too Carrie Ann [Inaba] #dwts."