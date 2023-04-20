Derek Hough Reveals Tyra Banks Wrote Julianne Hough 'A Beautiful Message' After Departing 'DWTS': She 'Was So Kind & Gracious'

Derek, who is engaged to Hayley Erbert, says it's helpful that his sister, 34, and her co-host Alfonso Ribeiro know what it's like to compete for the mirrorball trophy — something Banks, 49, didn't have experience with.

"It's good to have that perspective," Derek says. "I am glad to see the people I love and the people around me doing so well. It's a beautiful show, and it's something that means so much to me. I think the show will only benefit from having her, and I am looking forward to it. Alfonso is also great, and I think him and Julianne will be great together. They could easily surprise us and compete in the show halfway through!"