Donald Trump Capitol Riots Case May Lack 'Smoking Gun,' Prosecutors to Focus on Uncovering Evidence of 'Crucial Conversations' With Staff

"Donald Trump's actions are fairly open and public. We all saw what he did. And we've all learned from reporting what he did — leading up to and on January 6," CNN analyst Elie Honig said. "But the hardest part of the case here is — what was in this person's mind? Did he have intent to break the law? Did he know, generally, what he did was wrong?"

Honig explained that it will be important to gather evidence from conversations that took place between Trump and trusted staff members, noting the DOJ has spoken to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, son-in-law Jared Kushner and former White House communications director Hope Hicks.