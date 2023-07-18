Ron DeSantis Calls Out Donald Trump for Doing Nothing During January 6th Capitol Riots: 'He Should Have Come Out More Forcefully'

"The difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things," he told a news outlet. "For example, I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course that."

"We want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail," he added. "And that, unfortunately, is what we’re seeing now."