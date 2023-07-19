OK Magazine
Donald Trump Jr. Roasted for Claiming It Will Be the 'End of Civilization' If Daddy Donald Is Indicted for January 6th Insurrection

Jul. 19 2023

Donald Trump Jr. defended his father, Donald Trump, after the former president claimed he might be charged over the January 6th insurrection.

“This is like the end of the civilization,” Trump Jr., 45, said during an interview with Real America's Voice. “And, you know, if you look at the timing, most civilizations last 250 years, we’re at about 248 – so we are in serious trouble if we don’t right this ship.”

Of course, people were quick to call out Trump Jr. for being naive.

One person wrote, "I’ll take that chance," while another said, "When daddy goes to jail it will be the end of the good days for Jr."

A third stated, "It’ll be the end of the Trump dynasty that’s for sure and thank God for that!"

A fourth simply said, "Can't stand this guy."

The comments came after the businessman, 77, took to Truth Social to claim he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the criminal investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.

“On Sunday night, while I was with my family ... HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," he continued.

Source: mega

"They illegally spied on my campaign, attacked me with a totally fake 'dossier' that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, impeached me twice (I won!), they failed me on the Mueller Witch Hunt (no conclusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 'Intelligence' Agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship and every other scam imaginable," Trump claimed about previous scandals he's allegedly been part of.

