'Absolute Bull****!' Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Jack Smith of Weaponizing the Government Against Donald Trump With January 6th Investigation

The embattled former POTUS also spoke out about the ongoing case in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump said in the lengthy statement.

