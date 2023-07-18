'Absolute Bull****!' Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Jack Smith of Weaponizing the Government Against Donald Trump With January 6th Investigation
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left furious after Special Counsel Jack Smith informed Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 18, that he was the target of an investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.
While speaking with Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram, the Georgia state representative called the announcement "absolute bull****!"
"Yeah, that’s my reaction," she told Pergram. "This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges. All in cover-up of Joe Biden’s crimes, Hunter Biden’s crimes."
"It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to even recognize that this is our country," she continued. "The American people are going to be furious."
"And what Jack Smith is doing is the weaponized government," she added. "He’s weaponizing the Department of Justice against President Trump in a complete lie about President Trump and January 6th."
"It’s outrageous. I can’t believe our country has to endure this and I’ll be standing with President Trump the entire way," she concluded.
- 'You Are Mentally Unfit to Hold Office': Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolled for Believing Her TV Is Spying on Her
- Lauren Boebert Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Her Intense Fight With Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Smackdown: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Lauren Boebert a 'Little B****' After Tense Altercation on House Floor: Source
The embattled former POTUS also spoke out about the ongoing case in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump said in the lengthy statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a follow-up post, Trump claimed the investigation was nothing more than a "witch hunt" and an attempt by the Biden Administration to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.
"Crooked Joe Biden & his injustice department want to indict & arrest his presumed political opponent (me!), who is leading him in the polls," he wrote. "Such a thing has never happened in our country before...and in the middle of the campaign??? Election interference and prosecutorial misconduct!!!"
If indicted, this will be Trump's third set of criminal charges this year.
The 77-year-old is also facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election, as well as 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.