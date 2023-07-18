OK Magazine
'Absolute Bull****!' Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Jack Smith of Weaponizing the Government Against Donald Trump With January 6th Investigation

jack smith marjorie pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 18 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left furious after Special Counsel Jack Smith informed Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 18, that he was the target of an investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.

While speaking with Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram, the Georgia state representative called the announcement "absolute bull****!"

marjorie
Source: mega

"Yeah, that’s my reaction," she told Pergram. "This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges. All in cover-up of Joe Biden’s crimes, Hunter Biden’s crimes."

"It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to even recognize that this is our country," she continued. "The American people are going to be furious."

jack smith cnn
Source: cnn

jack smith

"And what Jack Smith is doing is the weaponized government," she added. "He’s weaponizing the Department of Justice against President Trump in a complete lie about President Trump and January 6th."

"It’s outrageous. I can’t believe our country has to endure this and I’ll be standing with President Trump the entire way," she concluded.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene
donaldtrumo
Source: mega

The embattled former POTUS also spoke out about the ongoing case in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump said in the lengthy statement.

In a follow-up post, Trump claimed the investigation was nothing more than a "witch hunt" and an attempt by the Biden Administration to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

"Crooked Joe Biden & his injustice department want to indict & arrest his presumed political opponent (me!), who is leading him in the polls," he wrote. "Such a thing has never happened in our country before...and in the middle of the campaign??? Election interference and prosecutorial misconduct!!!"

Source: OK!

If indicted, this will be Trump's third set of criminal charges this year.

The 77-year-old is also facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election, as well as 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

