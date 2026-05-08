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Alec Baldwin's Brother Slams Jimmy Kimmel for 'Planting Hatred' Against Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt: 'Someone Might Act on That'

split photo of daniel baldwin and jimmy kimmel
Source: mega

Daniel Baldwin is not a fan of the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host.

May 8 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

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Daniel Baldwin suggested Jimmy Kimmel's persistent negative commentary about Donald Trump is contributing to the violence against the president after the third attempt on his life.

"Does Jimmy Kimmel not realize that when you keep bombarding in every one of your monologues and planting this kind of hatred in the American public or the people that follow you, someone might act on that?" Alec Baldwin's brother, 65, said during his YouTube show on Sunday, May 3, roughly a week after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old California man Cole Tomas Allen, was formally charged with trying to assassinate Trump, 79, on Monday, April 27.

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'Does He Care That He Played a Role?

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image of The actor accused Jimmy Kimmel of playing a part in the violence that's been directed at Donald Trump.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/youtube

The actor accused Jimmy Kimmel of playing a part in the violence that's been directed at Donald Trump.

"Now, does that exonerate Kimmel of any wrongdoing? Yeah, he didn’t do it, but did he play a role in it?" Daniel queried. Does he care that he played a role? Is that the point?"

"Does he do it because he wants that to happen?" he went on. "I don’t know the answer to those questions, but I’m sad, man."

First Lady Melania Trump also notably blamed the shocking shooting last month on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host — accusing his "hateful and violent rhetoric" of causing division with the country.

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'Your Voice Carries Weight'

image of Daniel Baldwin recalled overhearing 'high-paid talent' bash political figures.
Source: The Daniel Baldwin Show/youtube

Daniel Baldwin recalled overhearing 'high-paid talent' bash political figures.

The Homicide: Life on the Street actor also reflected on working with major stars who would openly vocalize their disdain for political figures.

"I remember being on movie sets with big-name people, Oscar winner, high-paid talent," he said. "And they would just be sh----- on some politician or person, like, 'Yeah, someone should get him.'"

Daniel continued, "'Someone should shoot him,' once someone said in front of me. And I thought, 'Wow, your voice carries weight. You know, your words have followers and people.'"

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image of The first lady slammed the comedian on X two days after the shooting.
Source: mega

The first lady slammed the comedian on X two days after the shooting.

The second-oldest of the four Baldwin brothers went on to say he's not "as proud" to call himself an actor "because of the hatred that comes out from that side."

Daniel later referenced Johnny Carson's monologue at the 1981 Academy Awards following the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Carson said: "I’m sure that all of you here and most of you watching tonight understand why we delayed this program for 24 hours. Because of the incredible events of yesterday, that old adage, the show must go on, seemed relatively unimportant."

'We Never Hated Anyone'

image of Donald Trump's presidency has created a major divide within the U.S.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's presidency has created a major divide within the U.S.

"We never hated anyone. We never wanted someone to die or laughed about them dying," Daniel declared. "It’s really disturbing to me."

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