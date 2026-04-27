Karoline Leavitt Fiercely Defends Donald Trump as She Insists 'No Other President in History' Has Faced 'More Violence': Watch
April 27 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt commended Donald Trump's bravery while slamming his haters in a press briefing after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting over the weekend.
"Saturday [April 25] was supposed to be a joyful evening, celebrating free speech and the first amendment with all of you members of the press," the White House press secretary said on Monday, April 27.
"Instead, the night was hijacked by a crazed anti-Trump individual who traveled across the country to assassinate the president and his many administration officials as possible," she continued.
'Nobody in Recent Years Has Faced More Bullets'
Leavitt, 28, declared, “This is the third major assassination attempt against President Trump in two years. No other president in history has faced such repeated and serious attempts on his life."
She went on to praise her boss' "calm in the face of chaos while yet another individual was trying to take his life," describing it as "really remarkable to witness."
"Debating, peaceful protesting and voting are how we need to settle disagreements — not bullets," the political spokesperson said, reiterating how "nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump."
'Systematic Demonization'
"This political violence stems from a systematic demonization of him and his supporters by commentators, by elected members of the democrat party and even some of the media," she carried on.
Leavitt then claimed, "This hateful and constant violent rhetoric directed at President Trump day after day after day for 11 years has helped legitimize this violence and bring us to this dark moment."
The Republican leader, First Lady Melania Trump and other top officials were rushed out of the Washington Hilton ballroom after a gunman fired shots in the lobby on Saturday evening.
- Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's 'Honored' to Be Gunman's Target at WHCD: 'Idiot'
- Gunman Who Shot at Donald Trump During White House Correspondents' Dinner 'Was Targeting Administration Officials,' Claims Attorney General
- Donald Trump Reveals 'Sick' Gunman Has Been 'Captured' After Traumatic Situation at White House Correspondents' Dinner
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As OK! previously reported, it was later revealed that the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, intended to take out the POTUS and members of his administration.
Cole, a California teacher, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll.
The alleged shooter — who the POTUS dubbed a "whack job" and a "sick person" during a press conference on Saturday— was apprehended and detained shortly after the incident.
The Shooter Called Himself the 'Friendly Federal Assassin'
Cole allegedly sent a manifesto to his family before the event in which he called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin" and referred to the president as a "rapist" and "pedophile."
He was officially charged in court on Monday, April 27, with trying to assassinate Donald. His preliminary hearing is set for May 11.