Politics Karoline Leavitt Fiercely Defends Donald Trump as She Insists 'No Other President in History' Has Faced 'More Violence': Watch Source: mega The White House Press Secretary praised the president following the third attempt on his life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. Allie Fasanella April 27 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Karoline Leavitt commended Donald Trump's bravery while slamming his haters in a press briefing after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting over the weekend. "Saturday [April 25] was supposed to be a joyful evening, celebrating free speech and the first amendment with all of you members of the press," the White House press secretary said on Monday, April 27. "Instead, the night was hijacked by a crazed anti-Trump individual who traveled across the country to assassinate the president and his many administration officials as possible," she continued.

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President Trump's calm in the face of chaos, while yet another individual was actively trying to take his life, was remarkable to witness.



President Trump is fearless because he loves this country and is willing to put his own life on the line to deliver on the promises he made… pic.twitter.com/6VUxMaXpd9 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 27, 2026 Source: @PressSec/x Karoline Leavitt gave an address on Monday, April 27.

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'Nobody in Recent Years Has Faced More Bullets'

Source: mega The political spokesperson urged Donald Trump's critics to engage in debates and peaceful protests instead of violence.

Leavitt, 28, declared, “This is the third major assassination attempt against President Trump in two years. No other president in history has faced such repeated and serious attempts on his life." She went on to praise her boss' "calm in the face of chaos while yet another individual was trying to take his life," describing it as "really remarkable to witness." "Debating, peaceful protesting and voting are how we need to settle disagreements — not bullets," the political spokesperson said, reiterating how "nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump."

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'Systematic Demonization'

Source: mega Donald Trump and others were evacuated from the ballroom.

"This political violence stems from a systematic demonization of him and his supporters by commentators, by elected members of the democrat party and even some of the media," she carried on. Leavitt then claimed, "This hateful and constant violent rhetoric directed at President Trump day after day after day for 11 years has helped legitimize this violence and bring us to this dark moment." The Republican leader, First Lady Melania Trump and other top officials were rushed out of the Washington Hilton ballroom after a gunman fired shots in the lobby on Saturday evening.

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Source: mega Cole Tomas Allen was quickly detained.

As OK! previously reported, it was later revealed that the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, intended to take out the POTUS and members of his administration. Cole, a California teacher, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll. The alleged shooter — who the POTUS dubbed a "whack job" and a "sick person" during a press conference on Saturday— was apprehended and detained shortly after the incident.

The Shooter Called Himself the 'Friendly Federal Assassin'

Source: mega Cole Tomas Allen has been formally charged with trying to assassinate the president.