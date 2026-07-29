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Danielle Fishel Says She Was Branded 'Crazy' After Setting Boundaries on 'Girl Meets World' Set

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Source: MEGA

Danielle Fishel recalled being labeled crazy after setting personal boundaries on the set of 'Girl Meets World.'

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July 29 2026, Updated 9:34 a.m. ET

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Danielle Fishel recalled being labeled "crazy" after speaking up about her personal boundaries while working on Girl Meets World.

During the Tuesday, July 28, episode of the "I Choose Me with Jennie Garth" podcast, the actress opened up about how she handled uneasy situations on set.

Fishel, 45, explained, "It was more like, when something happened I felt uncomfortable with, I would then make time to go in and talk to the people I felt uncomfortable with and say, ‘Can I talk to you about something? This makes me feel uncomfortable.'"

She continued, "And the response was, ‘Well, she’s gone crazy! Have you seen what’s going on with her? She’s gone crazy. She’s got rules and boundaries about the way we’re allowed to talk to her and to touch her and to interact with her. It’s shocking!'"

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Danielle Fishel Said She Approached the Situation Privately

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Image of Danielle Fishel said she privately addressed concerns instead of confronting people in front of the cast and crew.
Source: MEGA

Danielle Fishel said she privately addressed concerns instead of confronting people in front of the cast and crew.

Fishel said returning to the 2014 sitcom marked a different stage in her life. She explained that she had become more comfortable expressing herself as an adult.

"And when we got to Girl Meets World, I think I had been so used to, in my personal life, going away from that, that when we went to the set, and I was now a new person, an adult, a grownup, who had thoughts and opinions of her own, and wasn't incredibly shy about sharing them," Fishel said.

She also clarified how she handled those conversations on set, explaining that she never called people out in front of others and instead spoke to them one-on-one.

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Image of Danielle Fishel reflected on becoming more confident and spoke up during her time on 'Girl Meets World.'
Source: MEGA

Danielle Fishel reflected on becoming more confident and spoke up during her time on 'Girl Meets World.'

Fishel then reflected on how different that approach was from her experience as a child actor on Boy Meets World.

"I had been a real go-with-the-flow, not ruffle any feathers, be so easy to work with, a consummate professional," Fishel said.

She added, "And essentially what that meant is the producers felt like they could tell me to do whatever they wanted me to do, and I would never push back."

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Danielle Fishel Wondered if She Was Being Too Difficult

Image of Danielle Fishel admitted she questioned herself whether setting boundaries had made her seem difficult.
Source: MEGA

Danielle Fishel admitted she questioned herself whether setting boundaries had made her seem difficult.

Fishel admitted the reaction from others made her question herself, but ultimately decided she could not ignore what made her feel comfortable.

"There was a part of me that was like, ‘Am I? Am I difficult?’ And having to then decide, ‘Okay, well, I guess, if this is difficult,'" Fishel admitted.

She continued, "The alternative doesn’t make me feel like I can live with myself, so I guess I just have to be difficult. And that has to be okay with me. I guess I am a difficult person, even though I didn’t think any of the things I was asking for or requesting was difficult."

Danielle Fishel Reflected on Speaking Up as a Producer

Image of Danielle Fishel revealed her producer role on 'Girl Meets World' shaped how she handled situations on set.
Source: MEGA

Danielle Fishel revealed her producer role on 'Girl Meets World' shaped how she handled situations on set.

Fishel said she also looked back at moments when she questioned whether she had inserted herself into situations that did not directly involve her.

"Unless it’s protecting a kid from something, maybe I need to mind my own business if it doesn’t actually pertain to me," she recalled. "There were times when I thought, maybe I overstepped a little there, but … I had a producer credit on the show."

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