BIA Is Focused on Being Her 'Authentic Self' While Carving Out Her Own Legacy in Hip-Hop

Hip-hop heads enjoy the producer's confident approach to the mic, but many have also become enamored by her unique makeup looks. BIA's use of graphic liner and bold colors can easily be incorporated at home through her line, Beauty For Certain.

The concept of balancing a career as an MC and a cosmetics entrepreneur might seem out of the ordinary for some, but it's simply an extension of the essence of BIA.

"I'm just a big believer in following your passion. I love glam, I love beauty and I love music. I've just always followed the things that I love," the Sisterhood of Hip Hop alum exclaims. "It's always found me happiness and success."

"With beauty, I just always had to get glam on my own until I could bring makeup artists with me on tour," she reveals. "I had to do the glam myself. I'm obsessed with beauty, and I wanted to come out and make things easier for anyone to get glam."