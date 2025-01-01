or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > danny masterson
OK LogoNEWS

'The Future Looks Dark': Danny Masterson’s Friends Are 'Deciding to Turn the Page' on Him as He Remains Behind Bars

Photo of Danny Masterson.
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars in 2023.

By:

Jan. 1 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Danny Masterson's life in lockup is only getting lonelier.

The That '70s Show actor, 48, is withering away in prison as he serves 30 years to life behind bars for the convicted rapes of two women in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson friends turn page remains behind bars prison dark
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

"The future looks dark," a source recently spilled of Masterson, whose friendships have become few and far between following the drastic downfall of his career and frankly, life as he once knew it.

While his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, and longtime friends Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis, stuck by Masterson's side throughout the entirety of his grueling trials, all three have since drifted from The Ranch star.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson friends turn page remains behind bars prison dark
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reportedly haven't visited Danny Masterson in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s like they’ve washed their hands of him," the insider dished of Kutcher, 46, and Kunis, 41 — who faced backlash for writing letters of support for Masterson ahead of his sentencing in 2023.

The confidante continued: "They don’t send letters or care packages. They haven’t visited him in prison.”

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson friends turn page remains behind bars prison dark
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced backlash for writing letters of support for Danny Masterson before his sentencing.

MORE ON:
danny masterson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"People are deciding to turn the page on the guy," the source added of Masterson, who the insider noted was once a "leader in his social circle."

Phillips was also quick to ditch her husband after he was ordered to spend likely he rest of his life in prison at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

The Havoc actress, 44, who shares her 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, with the sitcom star, filed for divorce from Masterson in September 2023 — the very same month a judge granted the Yes Man actor his lengthy prison sentence.

Earlier this month, Masterson's lawyer Cliff Gardner appealed his rape conviction, claiming in a 246-page document released December 18, that several errors and biases in the disgraced actor's case "violated" his client's "rights to confrontation and a fair trial."

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson friends turn page remains behind bars prison dark
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson less than one month after he was sentenced in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The renowned attorney insisted his filing showcased "two fundamental flaws in Danny Masterson's convictions."

"(1) the trial was rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him and (2) there was a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence which was never presented to the jury," Gardner declared.

Article continues below advertisement

"But the appeal represents only one part of Danny’s challenge to his convictions," Masterson's lawyer alleged. "Danny’s habeas lawyer will be following up on the opening brief with a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus documenting additional defects in the trial process ... Stay tuned as we work toward Danny’s complete exoneration.

Star spoke to a source about Masterson.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.