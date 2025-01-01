'The Future Looks Dark': Danny Masterson’s Friends Are 'Deciding to Turn the Page' on Him as He Remains Behind Bars
Danny Masterson's life in lockup is only getting lonelier.
The That '70s Show actor, 48, is withering away in prison as he serves 30 years to life behind bars for the convicted rapes of two women in the early 2000s.
"The future looks dark," a source recently spilled of Masterson, whose friendships have become few and far between following the drastic downfall of his career and frankly, life as he once knew it.
While his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, and longtime friends Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis, stuck by Masterson's side throughout the entirety of his grueling trials, all three have since drifted from The Ranch star.
"It’s like they’ve washed their hands of him," the insider dished of Kutcher, 46, and Kunis, 41 — who faced backlash for writing letters of support for Masterson ahead of his sentencing in 2023.
The confidante continued: "They don’t send letters or care packages. They haven’t visited him in prison.”
"People are deciding to turn the page on the guy," the source added of Masterson, who the insider noted was once a "leader in his social circle."
Phillips was also quick to ditch her husband after he was ordered to spend likely he rest of his life in prison at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
The Havoc actress, 44, who shares her 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, with the sitcom star, filed for divorce from Masterson in September 2023 — the very same month a judge granted the Yes Man actor his lengthy prison sentence.
Earlier this month, Masterson's lawyer Cliff Gardner appealed his rape conviction, claiming in a 246-page document released December 18, that several errors and biases in the disgraced actor's case "violated" his client's "rights to confrontation and a fair trial."
The renowned attorney insisted his filing showcased "two fundamental flaws in Danny Masterson's convictions."
"(1) the trial was rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him and (2) there was a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence which was never presented to the jury," Gardner declared.
"But the appeal represents only one part of Danny’s challenge to his convictions," Masterson's lawyer alleged. "Danny’s habeas lawyer will be following up on the opening brief with a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus documenting additional defects in the trial process ... Stay tuned as we work toward Danny’s complete exoneration.
Star spoke to a source about Masterson.