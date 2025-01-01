'The Future Looks Dark': Danny Masterson’s Friends Are 'Deciding to Turn the Page' on Him as He Remains Behind Bars

"The future looks dark," a source recently spilled of Masterson, whose friendships have become few and far between following the drastic downfall of his career and frankly, life as he once knew it.

While his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, and longtime friends Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis, stuck by Masterson's side throughout the entirety of his grueling trials, all three have since drifted from The Ranch star.