What Is Danny Masterson's Net Worth? How the 'That '70s Show' Star Made Millions Before 30-Year Jail Sentence
Danny Masterson may be a millionaire, but he won’t be living like one for the next 30 years.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the That ‘70s Show actor — who was sentenced to three decades behind bars in September 2023 — and his estranged wife Bijou Phillips have a combined net worth of $8 million.
While it is unclear how much the convicted criminal will be worth once he and Phillips settle their divorce, the star made most of his cash through acting and real estate before being put behind bars.
The famous redhead started his career as a teen appearing in over 100 commercials for brands like Kellogg's, Clearasil, Tang and many others. By the early ‘90s he landed a role in the Beethoven's 2nd film and the sitcom Cybill.
From there he auditioned for That '70s Show, where he famously got the role of Steven Hyde. He appeared in all 200 of the show's episodes which ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006.
Additionally, Masterson is famous for his part in The Ranch and made a name for himself as “DJ Mom Jeans.”
Thing began to go downhill for Masterson in 2017, when he was accused of raping three women. In 2020, he was charged with three counts of rape and was later convicted on two of the counts. Then in September, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, 15 years per guilty verdict.
In addition to making money off of his acting career, Masterson acquired property throughout his lifetime, some of which he used to secure the $3.3 million bond against him amid his charges.
In 2007, Masterson sold his Holly Mont Drive property in Los Angeles for $1.595 million after originally paying about $560,000 for the home. Masterson also invested in several pieces of real estate property, including six apartments and small apartment buildings.
After selling his house in 2007, he purchased a $2.995 million 4,323-square foot dwelling in Santa Ynez, Calif., which he lived in amid his 2020 charges.
Masterson’s monetary value also went up after tying the knot with Phillips, who was a successful actress and model. The couple got married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Fianna, in 2014.
As OK! previously reported, Masterson is now serving his prison sentence at the San Luis Obispo state prison in California, where he recently celebrated his 48th birthday.
According to a source, Masterson isn’t having the worst time at the facility, as he has become a "popular celebrity in prison."
"Inmates know him from That ’70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage," the source spilled. "As a longtime Scientologist, he’s learned the ways of manipulation and control."
"The word is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad," the insider added.