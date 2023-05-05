D'Arcy Carden 'Would Give Anything to Work With' 'The Good Place' Writers Again, Says She's 'in' for Potential Spin-Off

Though the series only went off the air a few years ago, the star isn't opposed to getting the gang back together again in the future. "It seems a little early for a spin-off, but here's what I'll say: I love Janet so much. It was such a joy to play her. I feel like she is me and I am her, and we are one," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Citizen Watch America’s CZ Smart. "She's such a big part of me."

"I adore [creator of The Good Place] Mike Schur. As we're talking, Kristen Bell has texted me. I am doing a play in New York right now, and William Jackson Harper, who played Chidi Anagonye, is also doing a play. He talked me into it by saying, 'We can just meet after our shows and eat fries every night.' This cast is so close. I would give anything to work with these writers again, so it would be an easy answer for me. I'll do whatever Mike wants. If he wants to do a Janet show in one week from today, I am in. If he wants to The Good Place reboot in 10 years, I'll do whatever he wants!"