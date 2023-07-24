'Fuller House' Star Dave Coulier Shows Support for Candace Cameron Bure After Miss Benny Accused Actress of Trying to Nix Queer Character
Uncle Joey has DJ Tanner's back.
A few weeks after Candace Cameron Bure denied Miss Benny's claims that she tried to nix the first ever queer character on Fuller House, Bure's longtime costar Dave Coulier spoke up and showered her with compliments.
In a new interview, the actor, 63, explained how honored he was that one of the sitcom's episodes earned a GLAAD Award. However, instead of directly addressing the drama between Bure and Miss Benny, he took the opportunity to praise Bure's work ethic.
"Candace was kind of the driving force of Fuller House. She was a producer and she was kind of the leader of the wolf pack with the girls and I thought she was tremendous," he insisted. "I was so proud of those girls."
The comedian continued to skirt around the issue by claiming he's "always been Switzerland" when it comes to controversies or fights including one of his beloved costars.
"Everybody kind of tells me, ‘Oh, here’s what she said.’ But we’re like a family, you know?" said Coulier. "We bicker, we argue, we call people out on their stuff. We have problems with each other, but at the end of the day, we love each other and we kind work through it."
Earlier this month, transgender star Miss Benny, 24, alleged via TikTok that the mother-of-three, 47, was against having a LGBTQ+ character on the Netflix series.
"One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly not for the girls," she wrote. "I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show."
Though the guest star didn't identify Bure by name, she noted she received support from Jodie Sweetin, who plays the other Tanner sister.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bure denied the accusations, noting she never "asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show."
Bure has been under fire in the past for expressing her desire to feature "traditional" marriages in her TV and movies.
Yahoo Entertainment spoke to Coulier about Bure.