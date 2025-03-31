Dave Coulier Feels 'Pretty Darn Good' Amid Cancer Battle But Knows He Could Die From the Disease: 'I Think Everybody's Mind Goes There'
Though Dave Coulier isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to his battle with cancer, he did share a positive update in a new interview — however, he also got candid about the possibility that the disease could end up taking his life.
"I think everybody's mind goes there," the actor noted of death.
"It's part of the reality of life. Like, ‘Wow, this is really serious’ and ‘What's the worst that could happen?’ I've seen it so often in my family," the Full House alum, 65, explained to Parade, referring to his sister, niece and father all dying from cancer over the years.
His wife, Melissa Coulier, revealed, "After [the fifth round of] chemo, he was like, ‘I don't know if I could do this again.'"
"He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough," she admitted.
The actor — who revealed his stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis in November — detailed the harsh side effects of chemotherapy, revealing his symptoms "were getting worse and worse with each treatment."
"So neuropathy, which I hadn't experienced before, started to increase. Nausea started to increase. Dizziness started to increase. They call it chemo brain, where you're a bit foggy — that started to increase," Dave spilled. "My days of being able to get up and walk around and be active started to decrease."
By the sixth round, the father-of-one found himself not wanting to get out of bed.
"Though I wanted to move around and go out and, you know, work around the house, I just couldn't," he recalled. "There was so much cancer-related fatigue that got progressively worse and worse and worse, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is how it's going to go.’"
Despite all the hardships, the comedian insisted he doesn't "feel cursed."
"I feel like I'm one of so many who has cancer. Maybe I've been blessed in some strange way," he shared. "I know it sounds out there a little bit, but maybe I've been, you know, given this torch, and a magic wand waved itself over me and said, ‘Dave, you can do something here.’"
On the bright side, Dave revealed his recent biopsy on a lymph node showed no "signs of cancer."
However, he still needs to get the results from a CAT scan to know whether or not his cancer "will be in the rear-view mirror."
"I'll tell you this. Today is the first day that I really feel like, ‘Wow, I'm feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.’ And it's today," he gushed. "So I get to celebrate that with you."