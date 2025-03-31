Dave Coulier Feels 'Pretty Darn Good' Amid Cancer Battle But Knows He Could Die From the Disease: 'I Think Everybody's Mind Goes There'

"It's part of the reality of life. Like, ‘Wow, this is really serious’ and ‘What's the worst that could happen?’ I've seen it so often in my family," the Full House alum, 65, explained to Parade, referring to his sister, niece and father all dying from cancer over the years.

His wife, Melissa Coulier, revealed, "After [the fifth round of] chemo, he was like, ‘I don't know if I could do this again.'"

"He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough," she admitted.