EXCLUSIVE Dave Grohl's Daughter Savaged as 'Latest Useless Nepo Baby Nobody Needs to Hear' After She Launches 'Absolute C---' First Album Source: MEGA Dave Grohl's daughter Violet has reportedly been branded as the 'latest useless nepo baby nobody needs to hear' ahead of her debut album. Aaron Tinney April 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Violet Grohl is facing a wave of online criticism over the release of her debut album, with detractors branding her the "latest useless nepo baby nobody needs to hear" as debate intensifies over her emergence in the music industry. Grohl, 19, the eldest daughter of Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl is set to release her first album, Be Sweet to Me, on May 29 via Aurora Records and Republic Records. The project, recorded between late 2024 and early 2025 at producer Justin Raisen's Los Angeles home studio, features contributions from musicians assembled in the style of the Wrecking Crew session players of the 1960s and 1970s. The rollout has included singles such as "Thum," released in September, and "595," accompanied by a music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston.

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Source: MEGA Violet Grohl is set to release her first album 'Be Sweet to Me,' on May 2.

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A source familiar with the online reaction told us: "There has been a surge of commentary framing her as the 'latest useless nepo baby nobody needs to hear,' with critics questioning whether her platform is a result of her background rather than her work." Another insider added: "The language has been particularly harsh, with some describing the project in crude terms and dismissing it before its release, which reflects a broader scepticism toward artists with established family connections. A lot of people are also branding her efforts so far as absolute c---." Violet has cited influences from alternative music of the late 1980s and early 1990s, including bands such as Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins and the Breeders, describing the era as formative in shaping her artistic direction.

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Source: MEGA Violet Grohl said she's influenced by alternative music of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

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She said: "There's something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it's authentic and raw. I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid." Her earlier release, "What's Heaven Without You," was written following the Altadena fires in Los Angeles and the death of filmmaker David Lynch. Violet said: "This song was written in David Lynch's memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan, and Justin Raisen. A few days after the chaos and devastation of the L.A. fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song." Despite the criticism, Violet has been active in music for several years, including collaborations with her father.

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Source: MEGA Violet Grohl wrote a song 'What's Heaven Without You.'

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In 2021, she released a cover of "Nausea" by X alongside Dave, later performing the track live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a lineup including Krist Novoselic, Dave Lombardo and Greg Kurstin. She has also appeared on stage with the Foo Fighters, including at tribute concerts for drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022 and during live performances in 2023. A music industry source said: "The 'nepo baby' and 'nepo brat' labels circulating around Violet have become flashpoints in conversations about access and opportunity across showbiz, and Violet's debut is now being pulled into that wider debate, regardless of the music itself."

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