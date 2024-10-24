Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Shares Selfies in Return to Instagram After Singer Confessed to Cheating and Fathering a Baby Out of Wedlock
Dave Grohl's eldest daughter, Violet Grohl, is back on social media after taking a brief break from the platforms following the rocker's cheating scandal.
On the night of Wednesday, October 23, the 18-year-old posted a selfie (seen above), a photo from a concert and a few other snaps alongside a caption that consisted of just a smiley face.
Fans were glad to see the teenager in good spirts, with one person commenting, "Looks like a fun concert, good to see your [sic] having fun."
"She’s back😎🤝," declared a second individual, while a third wrote, "You look so good as always !! 🖤."
Violet also shared a sultry selfie to her Instagram Story that showed her wearing a black lace bra top.
As OK! reported, the Foo Fighters star, 55, confessed last month via Instagram to cheating on Violet's mom — his wife Jordyn Blum — and fathering a baby with another woman.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," the star spilled. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Despite his words, both Jordyn, 48, and the dad-of-four were seen without their wedding rings in the following weeks — however, the musician is reportedly doing everything he can to make it up to the actress.
"He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy," a source told a news outlet. "He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."
"He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it," the insider noted. "But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life."
It's unclear if the actress wants to try and fix their 21-year marriage — and if she doesn't, she could accept a rumored "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all on their relationship.
"She’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," a separate insider said. "Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave."
"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the source continued. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."